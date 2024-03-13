Disney Sells off Props From 59-Year-Old Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort recently liquidated props from its oldest attraction, one older than the Magic Kingdom it resides in: Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

The Carousel of Progress opened as “Progressland” at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair before finding a home in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. Less than a decade later, in 1975, Walt Disney Imagineering relocated the attraction to a small lot near Magic Kingdom Park’s Space Mountain.

As part of the cross-country move, Imagineers updated the audio-animatronic show, exchanging the Academy Award-winning “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” for a new song, “The Best Time of Your Life.” They restored the Carousel of Progress to Walt Disney’s original vision in 1995, its last major update.

Little has changed since, even though many guests find the final scene of the century-long show cringeworthy decades later. (“You didn’t even have a car phone!”) Last year, Imagineers quietly replaced the Progress family’s clothes and wigs, taking them from 1999 into 2023–but some Disney Parks guests believe the ride needs a replacement more than a refurbishment.

The 59-year-old theatrical ride sparked controversy last year when multiple guests called out its outdated references and “offensive” themes. John Progress mentions a film starring Al Jolson in the 1920s scene, excitedly regaling that it’ll be the first with extended audio. But it’s what he doesn’t say that upsets some guests.

“While the film has significant historical value, as it was the first film to have audio that is recognizable, it is today only really known for its blackface,” one concerned fan wrote. “I am confused on how I feel about the line still being around, as while it is referencing a film resolved around blackface, hiding America’s history isn’t the correct way around it either.”

Another Walt Disney World Resort guest spoke about the overly-traditional family represented on the Carousel of Progress. As a pastor, the guest felt the American lifestyle presented on the ride harkened back to a more misogynistic and sexist society.

“I want to write a dissertation not only on questioning the idea that progress is a linear idea and always inherently for the good, and also just the very sad idea of progress that while technology changes, the fundamental structure of the family and the patriarchal order is maintained throughout all of it,” she said. “It’s also the whiteness of the prototypical white American family. There’s a lot. I have a lot of thoughts about the Carousel of Progress.”

The Walt Disney Company hasn’t commented on this discourse, but they haven’t forgotten about the Carousel of Progress. In fact, they’re still making minor tweaks. This week, a lucky Disney Parks fan recently purchased a set of four Italian chairs used for decades in the finale scene.

“Looks like the chairs from the Carousel of Progress were switched out sometime last year hence why Disney was getting rid of these ones that had been on the ride since 1993!” Redditor u/Salty_Fix_4100 wrote, sharing two photos of their new chairs and one proving they once lived on Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

Scored some [Disney] Props! From COP!

The Disney Parks fan purchased the set for $60 at Cast Connections, a merchandise location exclusively accessible to Walt Disney World Resort cast members and their loved ones. They’re even functional.

“The screws need to be tightened up just a little bit, but they are definitely usable!” their new owner said. “The chairs are actually made in Italy and they [are] by some kind of designer.”

Though you can’t access this backstage store without a “connection,” endless authentic Disney and Universal Parks memorabilia are displayed at the Lakeland Antique Mall. For a few thousand dollars, you might even be able to take something home!

If you could have a prop from any ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Animal Kingdom, or Disney's Hollywood Studios, what would it be?