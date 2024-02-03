Walt Disney World Guests Issued Warning Ahead of Weekend

It’s not quite hurricane season yet (which takes place each year from about June to November), but that doesn’t mean the “Sunshine State” shouldn’t expect some rain and bad weather!

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are ideally located in Orlando, Florida. The state boasts year-round sunshine and warmer temperatures despite hot and humid summers, allowing the parks to stay open all year long. During the early summer months to about November, Florida experiences hurricane season. While Orlando’s central location makes it one of the safer parts of the state, it still gets a daily thunderstorm during the season.

Walt Disney World has closed a handful of times in the last few years due to worrisome hurricane warnings, but the attractions and resorts are built to withstand the terrifying storms. In fact, it’s often been said that Walt Disney World is one of the safest places to spend a hurricane, and many southern Florida residents often travel up north ahead of an oncoming storm. The cast members are also well-trained to assist in keeping guests calm and occupied while bad weather rages. Universal Orlando and the other Orlando theme parks are built in a similar way, with special precautions taken to ensure the safety and reliability of their attractions throughout years of rain and sun.

If you’re planning on visiting Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando this weekend, be sure to pack some rain boots and ponchos. Fox35 News has issued a warning for a “southern soaker” system heading straight for Orlando that’s expected to bring up to 2″ of rain by Sunday. However, guests and locals should only prepare for rain as the system doesn’t seem to be bringing worse weather like tornadoes with it.

The Central Florida area has experienced some unseasonably cool temperatures since December, with both Disney and Universal closing their water parks throughout the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend and on and off since the start of the new year due to inclement weather. Blizzard Beach, one of Disney’s two water parks, has actually spent more time closed since the park reopened for its seasonal operation in November. Unfortunately, over the last few years, guests have been unable to experience both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon at the same time, as Disney cycles each park’s operational schedule.

However, despite the wet weather this weekend, temps are expected to maintain the mid-60s and even reach the upper 70s later in the week. It’s always a good idea to bring a rain poncho or jacket as well as an umbrella when visiting the Orlando theme parks, no matter what time of year, and always check the weather before heading out for the day.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando this weekend?