Universal Theme Park to Halt Operations Due to Inclement Weather

Sorry folks, if you plan on spending some time in the sun tomorrow, you might want to reconsider your plans as this Universal theme park will be closed. Here’s what you need to know.

Universal Volcano Bay Theme Park to Close Down Due to Inclement Weather – Again

According to numerous reports from the theme park industry and the official Universal Orlando Resort social media page, Volcano Bay will again be closing down due to another day of bad weather.

🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Sunday, January 7, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 6, 2024

Volcano Bay also shut down earlier last month for the same reason: inclement weather, which usually means tons of rain, lightning, thunder, and other rough weather in Central Florida.

Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios will remain open as usual tomorrow, with just Volcano Bay closing down as the water park. Universal’s Volcano Bay is a tropical-themed water theme park at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. It opened on May 25, 2017.

The park is designed to mimic the beaches of Hawaii, Bali, and New Zealand. It features ten rides, including the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Kala and Ta Nui Serpentine Body Slides, and Ko’okiri Body Plunge. Volcano Bay is open 12 months a year, but hours vary by season:

Summer: 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

Cold days: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., may close if it’s too cold

Other days: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Tuesday–Wednesday are closed

Universal Orlando Hotel guests can get early admission up to an hour before the park opens. Some tips for visiting Volcano Bay include:

Getting tickets in advance

Not bringing coolers, but getting water bottles and food in plastic containers

Using the TapuTapu wearable

Using the Virtual Line

