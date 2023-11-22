Universal Orlando Resort has shut down one of its theme parks today even though today is one of the busiest times of the year for the Resort.

Universal Orlando Resort Braces for Thanksgiving Week

Turkey Day is here, which means the crowds at the theme parks will be high, leading to long wait times and overcrowding. Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest times of the year at Universal Orlando Resort. Some guests believe it’s just as crowded as Christmas, and others say it’s one of the most active weeks of the year.

With Islands of Aventure, Universal Studios, and Volcano Bay, the Resort will surely be busy with guests worldwide looking to share a unique experience throughout Thanksgiving and the remainder of the Holiday and Christmas.

The resort’s two most popular theme parks are Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. Both parks are part of the larger Universal Orlando Resort complex, and visitors can purchase tickets that provide access to one or both parks, depending on their preferences. But guests also visit another park, their third park, Volcano Bay. Volcano Bay is a water park that will sometimes close for several reasons.

One reason is inclement weather, which is happening right now in Orlando. Sadly, the park is closed to all guests as of yesterday afternoon.

Volcano Bay to Close for Thanksgiving

In a recent tweet on the popular X, formally Twitter, platform, the official Universal Orlando page has sent out a message to all guests who were planning on visiting Volcano Bay or who already have tickets to the water park:

🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️

Volcano Bay will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) November 22, 2023

The water park will close its doors today and not reopen until Friday morning. The cause of the park-wide closure is due to inclement weather in the area, which also caused one of Disney World’s water parks, Blizzard Beach, to shut down tomorrow.

There are no updates on this closure other than the information provided above. Guests are encouraged to call the number above or visit the official Universal website to stay updated with the latest from the Resort.

More Information on Volcano Bay

Volcano Bay is themed as a tropical paradise with a massive, Krakatau-inspired volcano at its center. The park features lush landscapes, sandy beaches, and a variety of water attractions. It has an iconic Volcano called Krakatau, which serves as a focal point for the park. It houses the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, a water coaster that takes riders on a thrilling journey through the volcano’s heart.

Volcano Bay utilizes a virtual queue system called “TapuTapu.” Guests can use a wristband device (TapuTapu) to reserve their spot in line for attractions, reducing the need to wait in lines physically. The park offers a variety of water attractions, including water slides, lazy rivers, a wave pool, and a multi-directional wave pool known as the Waturi Beach. The Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Kala & Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides, and the Ko’okiri Body Plunge are among the park’s notable attractions.

Volcano Bay offers a range of dining options, from quick service to more leisurely dining experiences. Private cabanas are also available for rent, providing guests a shaded and comfortable retreat. The entire park is designed to transport visitors to a South Pacific-inspired paradise. The theming creates an immersive and vibrant environment, from the architecture to the landscaping.