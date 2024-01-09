Disney World Placed Under Severe “Threat”, Warnings Released to Guests

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World Resort today, be sure to bring a poncho or umbrella or look for an indoor activity because there is some severe weather planned for the most magical place on earth, including a tornado watch.

When Walt Disney decided to expand his theme park empire, he looked to Florida. Not only was there a lot of land for little money, making it a great investment, but he was able to find a state that did not get cold enough for snow, meaning it could be open 365 days a year. The one thing you do have to worry about at Walt Disney World, however, is severe weather conditions.

Florida experiences a subtropical climate characterized by a very long rainy season and the occasional threat of hurricanes (sounds magical, right?). The state sees a substantial amount of rainfall, with an average annual precipitation ranging from 45 to 65 inches. The rainy season typically spans from June to September, marked by daily afternoon thunderstorms. If you have ever been to Magic Kingdom on a July day, you likely know that around 3:00 p.m., there is going to be a big storm, and then the next day, that cycle will repeat itself.

Florida is renowned for its intense and sudden downpours, often accompanied by thunder and lightning. Moreover, the state is susceptible to hurricanes, which usually occur from June 1 to November 30. While not every part of Florida is affected by hurricanes each year, the state is vulnerable to these tropical storms, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and, in some cases, storm surges.

Luckily, Disney World is ready for any tropical storm; even Cinderella Castle is hurricane-proof. So, if you ever find yourself in a situation where you are stuck at Disney during bad weather, just know you are probably in the safest spot in the state.

Yesterday, Eric Burris from Wesh (@EricBurrisWESH) posted about a severe storm with wind threats arriving today. It seems that there is a change of tornadoes and a strong one at that.

NEW: More of Central Florida placed under a level 3 out of 5 risk for numerous strong to severe storms my friends. Tomorrow’s wind threat is coming more and more in focus. Tornadoes and even a strong tornado possible…

NEW: More of Central Florida placed under a level 3 out of 5 risk for numerous strong to severe storms my friends. Tomorrow's wind threat is coming more and more in focus. Tornadoes and even a strong tornado possible… pic.twitter.com/Pbi3v8eEQk — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) January 8, 2024

As you can see, Orlando is very close to the area that is level 3 on the map.

Wesh wrote, “On Tuesday, Central Florida will see a quiet start, but then a considerable threat for strong to severe storms moves in. The timing of the worst of the weather will be late afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center (which issues watches and severe outlooks) has elevated part of our area to a level 3-5 risk for numerous strong to severe storms. Due to this threat, Tuesday has been declared a First Warning Weather Day.”

Eric also showed a video that explains when the winds and rain will be at their peak, and it seems Orlando will be hit later this evening around 4-6 p.m.

Updated look at our FutureCast model data showing the arrival times for tomorrow’s severe storms…

Updated look at our FutureCast model data showing the arrival times for tomorrow’s severe storms… pic.twitter.com/GsLVRf1bg5 — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) January 8, 2024

That being said, as an Orlando local who lives minutes from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, I can say that there is already very strong wind in the area, with audible wind-whipping noises and palm trees bending left and right.

Today, Walt Disney World has not seemed to cancel any of their operations as of yet, but we could see shows like Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire and Festival of Fantasy altered depending on the severity of the weather and rain. The good thing about Disney World being located in a spot that is known for storms, however, is that Walt and his team were able to account for this, and create solutions. So, even if you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom today, you will find that a lot of the ride queues are indoor, so waiting for a ride will also give you some covering.

This incoming storm might even mean that the park will not be as busy as usual. One park that will certainly see low crowds is Disney’s Blizzard Beach, the water park open at Disney. Usually, the park tends to close if bad weather is projected or if it will be too cold out, but according to the My Disney Experience app, things are business as usual today until 5:00 p.m. there.

Have you ever been stuck in bad weather at Walt Disney World Resort before?