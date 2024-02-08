‘Harry Potter’ Location Damaged at Universal During Inclement Weather

It’s been a wet week for California’s theme parks, leading to closures throughout the state (and extremely rainy conditions for parkgoers who try to stick it out).

Universal Studios Hollywood is no exception. It seems like one of the park’s most popular restaurants – The Three Broomsticks – took the brunt of the poor weather yesterday (February 7), with images shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing several leaks throughout the dining area.

It seems like Three Broomsticks has sprung dozens of leaks, which is odd for a facility that is less than 10 years old… @UniStudios team members were still so happy to see us and made the visit incredible (despite the crazy rain).

The area in question was partially roped off to guests, with (decidedly non-magical) buckets dotted around the restaurant to catch any leaks.

On the bright side, other footage shared from Universal Studios Hollywood this week shows the park considerably emptier than usual, with guests reporting low wait times for popular attractions. According to Thrill Data, the average wait time across the entire park was just 15 minutes.

This week’s relentless rain in California was triggered by a “Pineapple Express” storm system. The poor weather has triggered temporary closures for the likes of Knott’s Berry Farm and SeaWorld San Diego, while Disneyland Resort shortened its opening hours for its second theme park, Disney California Adventure.

Located in Universal Studios Hollywood’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, The Three Broomsticks is inspired by the pub frequented by Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in the iconic book and film series. The restaurant serves traditional British fare, including an English breakfast, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and bangers and mash, as well as beverages served in the franchises, such as Butterbeer (hot, cold, or frozen) and pumpkin juice.

Have you visited a California theme park during the rain this week? Share you story with us in the comments!