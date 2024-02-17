Dead Body Discovered After Fire Devastates Popular Theme Park

A body has been discovered following a fire at a popular theme park.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out at Liseberg – one of Sweden’s biggest theme parks – on the construction site of its new Oceana water park.

Black smoke rose above the city and police advised those living in the area to stay indoors.

Not only did the fire destroy the area scheduled to open this summer, but one person (named as Patrik Gillholm) was reported missing, while 16 were injured. With the fire now under control, it’s been revealed that the remains of a human body have since been found inside the burnt-out park.

The fire reportedly spread across several water slides and the park’s pool area. First brought under control on Tuesday (February 13), it later reignited and firefighters could not access part of the park due to the risk of collapse. Having reached the “final stages” of the operation on Friday (February 16), firefighters were finally able to enter the indoor area, where they located the body.

Prior to the fire, Oceana was set to include an indoor area spanning 6,000 square meters (7,176 square yards) and an outdoor pool area spanning 4,000 square meters (4,780 square yards). Initial reports suggest that Oceana was totally destroyed and is not salvageable. However, Liseberg has confirmed that its board has already initiated the process of rebuilding the water park.

“The fire was devastating, but it will not stop the development of the destination Liseberg,” said Kurt Eliasson, Chairman of the Board. “Liseberg is an important part of Gothenburg’s identity, and this project is a crucial component in the recovery of the West Swedish tourism industry. Therefore, the board has unanimously decided to instruct Liseberg’s management to investigate and start planning for how a reconstruction can take place.”

First opened in 1923, Liseberg attracts three million visitors annually and is home to the wooden roller coaster Balder, which has twice been voted the Best Wooden Tracked Roller Coaster in the world.

