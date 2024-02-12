Beloved Theme Park Explodes, Blazing Inferno Leaves Multiple Injured

One of the most popular water parks in Sweden has suffered a horrible fate, with flames taking over, injuring 12 people.

When someone goes to a theme park or water park, getting injured is never something that one would expect. Theme parks must undergo vigorous health and safety protocols to ensure that everyone in the vicinity is always safe and that all attractions and offerings are able to operate smoothly. Thankfully, Oceana water park in the popular Liseberg amusement complex in downtown Goteberg was under construction today, or else the list of injuries could have been far worse.

It was reported that Oceana water park had fire spreading across many of its water slides that have yet to open, which ended up injuring 12 people. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however, its reign across the water park was catastrophic.

Fox News reported that “The fire department urged people in the area affected by the smoke to “go indoors and close doors, windows and ventilation” and listen to the local radio.”

The publication continued, “A nearby hotel and office facilities were evacuated, the park and police said. An explosion sent debris from buildings scattered over the burning waterslides.”

“We have no information that there should be any injuries. We are now in the process of ensuring that this is the case,” the head of communications at Liseberg, Mårten Westlund, told the daily Aftonbladet.

The fire broke out at the Oceana water park, which had been scheduled to open this summer. Swedish news agency TT said it cost $10.6 million to build and was highly anticipated by residents.

Below, you can see that animator Paul A. Szypula shared a video of the water park on fire.

Oceana Waterworld in Gothenburg, Sweden just caught on fire and is a total inferno. This happened shortly after the location opened this morning. Wild stuff. You’d think a water park would at least be safe from fires.

In a more terrifying video, Unlimited L’s shared the moment of the explosion.

NEW: Water ride EXPLODES at Swedish amusement park This Morning Footage shows the Oceana Waterworld in Gothenburg on fire, with flames tearing through the structure and thick, toxic black smoke rising behind snow-covered houses The fire triggered a mass evacuation, and firefighters struggled to bring it under control. Multiple people were injured, and Sahlgrenska University Hospital confirmed treating four individuals for minor injuries

The post did give some added information regarding the water park, ensuring that the injured people were only being treated for minor injuries, which good news.

The concept for Oceana drew inspiration from the rich history of Gothenburg, which was established in 1621 by King Gustav II Adolf and grew into a significant trading hub for Sweden.

Upon its completion, Oceana was envisioned to feature an expansive indoor swimming area spanning nearly 7,176 square yards, along with a 4,780-square-yard outdoor swimming facility. Additionally, plans included the construction of a restaurant and a hotel within the premises. The park aimed to accommodate up to 1,750 guests simultaneously, offering a diverse range of aquatic experiences and leisure amenities.

At the moment, the fate of the theme park has not yet been determined, however, it seems that summer opening is not looking too good for Oceana at this time, as repairs would have to be made, with much more money needed to restore the park.

