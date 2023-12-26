Disney Park Location Reopens After Shocking Fire Incident

A popular Disney theme park destination has returned after a fire.

Even the Disney theme parks are not entirely immune to accidents, with a location at the Disneyland Paris Resort catching on fire earlier this month. On December 15, 2023, the Cowboy Cookout dining location caught on fire, prompting an entire shutdown and evacuation of the Disney theme park location. This quick-service destination is located at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris and offers up some delicious cuisine.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, but photos revealed the roof of the building was significantly charred. The restaurant is located in the Frontierland section of the park, causing other areas to be evacuated as local crews worked to put out the fire.

A photo from Filipe (@coruscantpt) captures the moment the roof caught fire.

As we stated, damage was minimal. The restaurant reopened on Sunday, December 17, with minor damage to the actual quick-service location. Disneyland Paris is comprised of two theme parks, Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park, each offering guests their own unique rides, attractions, experiences, and flavors.

While it may seem hard to believe, this is far from the first fire we’ve seen break out inside the actual Disney tehme parks. A car caught on fire and was engulfed by flames last year at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, one of the most prestigious and iconic hotels at the Orlando, Florida resort. Massive flames could be seen hundreds of feet away in the main parking lot of the hotel. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The most infamous example of a fire breaking out inside the Disney theme parks occurred earlier in 2023 when a nighttime show at Disneyland went haywire.

Fantasmic! is a spectacular nighttime show that can be found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Over the last decade, the show has become one of the most popular live entertainment experiences offered at either resort, with fans lining up hours early just to get a good seat. Unfortunately, during a show at Disneyland, the Maleficent dragon animatronic caught on fire and melted in front of guests.

The entire theater was told to evacuate, and Fantasmic! was shut down immediately. Unfortunately, the Maleficent dragon figure was damaged beyond repair, with Disneyland confirming it would not be returning. Disney still plans to bring back Fantasmic! soon, but for now, guests hoping to catch a performance of this incredible show are out of luck.

