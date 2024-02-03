The Truth Behind “Boring” Rides at Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort hosts several iconic rides throughout the four core Disney parks. Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have thrilling attractions, but many wonder why some of their slower fixtures still maintain their inflow of guests.

Fixtures like the Hall of Presidents, Spaceship Earth, and La Grand Fiesta might not have the same experience as Expedition Everest or Cosmic Rewind, but they have one massive draw that fans continuously fail to resist. They offer perfect napping spaces.

To the uninitiated, falling asleep on a ride at Disney World or Disneyland sounds completely ludicrous, but that opinion tends to change after schlepping miles across the parks. Those kinds of factors will keep the “duller” attractions running at Disney World for years to come.

The Secret of “Nap Rides” at Disney World

Certain Disney rides have been putting guests to sleep for years, but could that actually be a significant factor in keeping some of the more dated attractions alive? Many of them are indeed opening day icons, but can anyone honestly say they’ve been blown away by something like the Tomorrowland People Mover?

Die-hard Disney fans have fought tooth and nail to protect vintage rides like Carousel of Progress and the recently-closed Country Bear Jamboree. Apart from being some of the original rides with Walt’s touch still lingering, they don’t offer much excitement.

They are, however, lengthy attractions that take place in a cooled-off air-conditioned space that can be an absolute godsend when dealing with the Florida sun. After hiking through the Magic Kingdom or EPCOT at the crack of dawn for rope drops, a quick power nap at the Spaceship Earth can be just what the doctor ordered, especially if the weather calls for record-high temperatures.

Additionally, Disney also utilizes these rides as a sort of crowd control, pulling more guests to the slower rides and attractions to maintain a more manageable flow. Queues for rides like Slinky Dog Dash can span the length of a football field, and no one wants to wait that long on a scorching hot day.

The absence of these attractions might not perturb the average park-hooper, but there’s bound to be some people-flooding in Frontierland as the theme park renovates the Country Bear Musical Jamboree. When the well is dry, we know the worth of water.

Are these dull attractions really that essential to the Disney parks? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!