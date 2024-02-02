Disney World Classic Can’t Keep Up, Follows Country Bear Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to several classic theme park attractions that have been present since its opening day, and they still remain icons of the industry even after decades of operation. However, times change, and so do the parks.

After Disney World’s Country Bear Jamboree announced its closure for a much-needed update after over 50 years of singing and dancing animatronic bears, some Disney guests wonder which one of the original attractions might be the next on the chopping block. As technology and culture evolve, signs point to Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked, “How long do you think Carousel of Progress has left until it’s either updated or removed?” And given some of the recent events surrounding the ride, like the father’s hand flying off, our favorite time-traveling family might be slowing down quicker than we think.

Disney World and the Truth About Progress

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, as pointed out in the opening narration, “has had more performances than any other stage show in the history of American theatre.” Having existed since the 1964 World’s Fair, the Magic Kingdom attraction is definitely a product of its time, but it remains an icon due to its classically-dated aesthetic.

That said, the world is simply evolving too fast for the Imagineers to keep up with keeping the experience up to date. Many fans recently expressed their concerns about the carousel’s future.

u/Intrepid00 points out just how quickly the family of tomorrow has quickly become the family of today, or even just a few years prior. The user writes,

Much like the recently-closed Country Bear Jamboree and Splash Mountain, Disney seems to be in the process of reimagining and reconfiguring classic attractions, and that’s not lost on the Disney park consumers.

u/ Gravemindzombie answers the question in their comment,

Sadly, [you’re] probably right. Disney’s current mission is get rid of all aging animatronics, but supposedly the reason they haven’t touched the carousel is because they would have to spend a lot of money to bring it up to modern safety standards.

However, u/ Grins111 counters that mindset with the following.