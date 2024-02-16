Disney Guests Left Belted Into Outdoor Ride During Storm

A Disney Park guest shared a video online last month after her travel party was stuck on an outdoor ride during a downpour. Two young male guests were strapped into Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop at Disneyland Paris Resort as a rain storm left the ride motionless.

Located in the Toy Story Playland inside Worlds of Pixar at Walt Disney Studios Park, Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop is a family-friendly, jump-style drop ride. It’s more than 80 feet tall!

Like most outdoor rides, Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop must shut down during thunderstorms or heavy rain for the safety of guests and cast members. Typically, Disney cast members evacuate guests from a ride before closing it, but unexpected inclement weather can keep guests stuck on the ride for a while.

*Editor’s Note: Some of the following quotes have been translated from Spanish to English. The meaning of the text has been preserved.

Carmen Patricia (@carmenpatricia41 on TikTok) shared this video of her travel party trapped on the Toy Story (1995) attraction in the rain. Luckily, the pair were protected by a canvas umbrella–though they still didn’t look too happy to be there!

Even after the unfortunate experience, Patricia’s family kept a positive attitude. “It happens,” she wrote. “They closed it for the safety of visitors.”

Their optimism paid off. According to Patricia, Disney cast members offered the family a card that granted them access to the Premier Access/Priority Pass line. When Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop re-opened, they could ride again without waiting.

If you’re ever stuck on an attraction at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, or another Disney park, remain seated and don’t tamper with your safety restraints. Though slow rides like “it’s a small world” or The Haunted Mansion might not seem as dangerous as Space Mountain or Expedition Everest, all have moving parts and mechanics that can easily injure guests. Disney cast members are trained to restart or evacuate rides safely and efficiently.

