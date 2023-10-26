Safety of Riders Uncertain After Disney Attraction Malfunctions

The safety of multiple Disneyland Paris Resort guests was in question on Thursday after Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop malfunctioned mid-ride. The Walt Disney Studios Park attraction closed temporarily to fix the error.

Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop at Walt Disney Studios Park

Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop opened in the Toy Story Playland inside Worlds of Pixar at Disneyland Paris Resort in 2010. Its counterpart opened in Toy Story Land at Hong Kong Disneyland one year later. Guests must be 81 centimeters tall to ride this Toy Story (1995)-inspired theme park attraction.

“Round up your little recruits and march them over to Toy Story Playland for a thrilling parachute drop behind enemy lines,” Disneyland Paris Resort wrote. “At Disney Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop Sarge has enlisted you to his little green regiment. “

“But first you need to learn to parachute,” they added. “So buckle up recruit, follow your orders and brace yourself for a thrilling 82-foot drop above an army base full of lookout towers and over-sized green toy soldiers. It’s as if you’re part of one big play set!”

Disney Ride Malfunctions With Guests on Board

On Thursday, TikTok user Shanice Smith (@shan.ice__) shared this video of Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop frozen mid-ride cycle. Dozens of guests were trapped on board the attraction:

“POV: The ride you wanted to go on malfunctions with people on it,” Smith wrote. “D*mn my anxiety could never.”

The guest added that she wasn’t sure if the guests trapped on the Walt Disney Studios Park attraction made it off uninjured.

“The people on it ended up being okay… I think,” she concluded.

In the video, none of the guests on board appear distressed or injured. All remained in their seats until presumably exiting the ride, though this wasn’t shown in the posted TikTok.

Though Disneyland Paris Resort was closed at the time of this article’s publication, Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop appears to have safely reopened in the hours following the incident. The Walt Disney Company didn’t comment publicly on the temporary attraction closure.

If you’re ever stuck on a ride at Disneyland Paris Resort, Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or any Disney theme park, stay seated and don’t adjust safety restraints. Disney cast members work efficiently to restart or evacuate rides, so follow their instructions for the safest possible experience.

