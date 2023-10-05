Disney Theme Park Location Closed, All Guests Being Turned Away

All guests are being turned away after a Disney park location closed.

Disney has an impressive list of theme park resorts. From Disneyland in California to Walt Disney World in Florida, guests have access to some of the most iconic and beloved theme park experiences. However, the Disney theme park experience is not limited to just America, with several stunning resorts being found overseas.

Guests will find Disney parks and resorts in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Paris, with each location featuring some truly innovative rides.

Of course, international guests will still find Disney classics like Space Mountain, Bug Thunder Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Despite closing Disneyland and Walt Disney World earlier this year, guests will even find Splash Mountain still up and running at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort. Splash Mountain closed to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new take on this classic water ride based on Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. However, the Toyko Disneyland Resort will not be receiving this retheme, meaning the original Splash Mountain attraction remains up and running.

Despite there being so many iconic Disney parks, each with its own stunning castle, there is not a more visually striking castle than the one found at Disneyland Paris.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is located in Chessy, France, and is comprised of two theme parks. The original park is called Disneyland Park, sharing its name with the iconic original Disney theme park location in Anaheim, California. The second park at Disneyland Pairs is called Walt Disney Studios Park and features quite a lot of unique activities. Over the years, Disneyland Paris has built up quite a reputation, especially with this second theme park.

To many Disney fans, Walt Disney Studios Park is considered to be the “worst” tehem park under the Disney name. Regardless of public opinion, Walt Disney Studios Park is a great place to visit, featuring a lot of cool rides and attractions, as well as the resort’s newest addition, Avengers Campus.

This Arvel-themed area is almost identical to the one found at the Disneyland Resort in California, with some minor changes. The biggest difference between the two is the attractions themselves. Both versions of Avengers Campus feature their own spin on WEB-BLASTERS: A Spider-Man Aventure, but this is where the ride similarities end. At Disneyland Paris, guests can experience Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, a thrilling roller coaster that places gusts on a mission alongside Iron Man and Captain Marvel.

This attraction is not entirely new, however, with it actually being a reworked version of the resort’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. This ride was identical to the one found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and closed prior to Avengers Campus being announced.

Unfortunately, a certain area has had to close at Disneyland Paris recently due to some unfortunate damage.

At Worlds of Pixar, guests are invited to “Set foot in this Pixar land, and you’ll be whisked off to colourful worlds full of attractions, shows, restaurants, and characters straight from Ratatouille, Finding Nemo, Toy Story… and beyond!”

Unfortunately, as we said, the photo location has been closed to all guests due to some damage and cracks. This was reported by DLPReport, who shared a few photos you can see here.

We hate to see guests being turned away, especially from a location like this one. We do not know when this location will reopen, but we hope to see it return soon!

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney park ride or attraction?