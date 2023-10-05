Guests Shocked To Find Guns Firing in Disney World

Guests were shocked to learn that some guns do in fact fire inside Walt Disney World.

Disney World is home to four incredible theme parks, those being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. Each one of these amazing parks has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re riding Space Mountain in Tomorrowland or embarking on a safari in Africa, the Walt Disney World Resort is filled to the brim with unforgettable experiences, allowing guests to create memories that will last a lifetime.

It’s incredibly important for Disney to maintain its creativity, ensuring that the theme parks remain as unique, exciting, and fresh as possible. This is where new rides and attractions come in.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to some of the most thrilling and adrenaline-pumping experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. First opening in 1989, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has probably undergone the most significant changes. Several areas are now entirely gone, making way for newer and more innovative areas. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to two of the newest locations at Walt Disney World. The first land is Toy Story Land, an area dedicated to Disney Pixar’s Toy Story franchise. Guests can enjoy several rides and attractions here, like Toy Story Mania and Slinky Dog Dash.

Hollywood Studios is also home to Disney’s most immersive land yet, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

At Galaxy’s Edge, guests have the opportunity to live out their very own Star Wars adventures, being surrounded by iconic characters like Chewbacca, Rey, and Kylo Ren. Guests may also run into First Order Stormtroopers. This land features two of Disney’s most impressive rides, with Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance being Walt Disney Imagineering’s most stunning creation yet. This land, along with its rides, stores, and activities, can be found at both Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

However, Star Wars could be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios decades prior to this immersive land, thanks to Star Tours. In 1987, George Lucas and Disney teamed up to create Star Tours in Tomorrowland at the original Disneyland Resort. This ride (at the time) was a state-of-the-art attraction, placing Guests right in the middle of their very own Star Wars adventure. Since its opening, the ride has remained popular, with it undergoing a huge refurbishment in 2011, adding even more scenes and characters to the ride, like Darth Vader and Princess Leia, as well as new characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Poe Dameron. More on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue.

While Star Tours may be quite an old attraction at this point, guests are still learning some surprising cats about this classic Disney ride.

For those who don’t know, at Walt Disney World, Guests must pass below the legs of a scale-model AT-AT to enter the queue for Star Tours. This is an iconic part of the attraction, almost more so than the ride itself. Getting to see an almost-lifesize model of one of the most iconic parts of the Star Wars franchise is incredible and adds to the overall experience.

A few guests responded to the post in complete shock, not knowing the guns actually fired. However, the fact that the guns actually shoot really adds to the experience. That’s right, the blasters on the head of the AT-AT. One guest was shocked to learn this fact, snapping a photo of the blasters actually shooting.

While you may be wondering how this works, the blasters don’t actually shoot anything harmful, far from it. Guests standing underneath the AT-AT can actually cool off a little, with the blasters shooting sprays of water toward guests.

This just goes to show that no matter how many times you visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” there will always be new things to discover.

Did you know about this fact? What’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World?