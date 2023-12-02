Entire Disney Park Area Needs Fixing, Has “So Much Potential”

Fans believe that one area of a Disney theme park may need rebuilding in the near future.

Disneyland Paris is in the middle of a major makeover right now, with much of that centered on Walt Disney Studios Park. Construction has accelerated since October, with sections of the park gradually closing so work can begin on improving the park experience.

The new areas being constructed include a land dedicated to Frozen (2013) – fresh off the opening of Hong Kong Disneyland’s own Frozen area in November – and a new Tangled (2010) attraction. Another new land is set to join the park and while the IP-inspiration is yet to be announced, some believe it will be inspired by The Lion King (1994).

While the park is in desperate need of rejuvenation, with many believing it to be Disney’s worst worldwide, fans have pointed out a major problem with these new areas: they emphasize just how much other areas need retheming or rebuilding.

We compare them to what we will have around the lake (thanks to the numerous photos), there is clearly a big difference in terms of finesse and splendor. I’m afraid that a too visible discrepancy will be created between the new buildings and the old ones. 😥

While Walt Disney Studios Park has so far been made up of buildings that are more comparable to warehouses than the detailed aesthetic of those found at its neighboring park, its new structures seem to be more aligned with the latter – which will almost definitely contrast with the existing park.

As pointed out by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @AureLeReveur_, the new buildings heading to Walt Disney Studios Park will have much more of the splendor and grandeur Disney guests expect. However, the risk is that next to the industrial-style show buildings for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, the park will look more jumbled and mismatched than ever.

There is, however, a solution. The park’s most critiqued area has long been Worlds of Pixar, which contains Cars ROAD TRIP, Ratatouille: The Adventure, Crush’s Coaster, Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop, RC Racer, Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, and Cars Quatre Roues Rallye. With a visibly lower budget than other Pixar areas at Disney’s theme parks across the globe (the Toy Story-inspired areas at Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort are all generally considered better than the one in Paris), it’s in desperate need of a deep refurbishment – and this may just be the perfect opportunity.

“I really hope that at the end of the expansion plans, Disney plans to completely remake World Of Pixar (attractions, sets, buildings, etc.),” wrote @AureLeReveur_, “because certain areas of the land really deserve to be restored. This land has so much potential.”

The neighboring area to Worlds of Pixar, Toon Studio, has also received heavy criticism for looking “cheap.” While Disney debuted a new Pixar backdrop at the area earlier this year, it was damaged and walled off for repairs within months.

It may take a long time for Walt Disney Studios Park to be on par with its next door park – or to rise from its position as Disney’s least-loved theme park in general. However, with a $15 billion investment reportedly heading to Disneyland Paris, hopefully this day will come sooner than we think.

