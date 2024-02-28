Report: ‘Wednesday’ Star Cast as Marvel’s “Most F**ed Up Villain”

At present, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is embarking on Phase Five, constituting the second chapter of the Multiverse Saga. Under the stewardship of The Walt Disney Company, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is broadening its narrative scope by incorporating a variety of superhero groups beyond the core Avengers.
At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige revealed that the MCU intends to introduce specialized teams equipped to handle a spectrum of threats, spanning cosmic, supernatural, and street-level challenges. All of this will be done to focus on a more grounded approach to storytelling, following less-than-stellar box office takings and reports of “superhero fatigue”.
The MCU’s more grounded, street-level storyline will find its genesis in Marvel’s Disney+ (Disney Plus) shows. The plot and character threads have already begun in Hawkeye (2021), with the reintroduction of Vincent D’Onofrio’s intimidating villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin from Marvel television’s once-defunct Netflix Daredevil series, now continued through the well-received Echo (2024).
At the forefront of expanding superhero narratives on Earth stand Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, positioned to be Marvel’s leaders in the street-level superhero domain, according to Feige. It’s therefore natural that Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, a revival and continuation of the original Netflix series, will expand the street-level plot into Captain America: Brave New World and Spider-Man 4.
Now, according to new reports, one of Wednesday’s main love interests will be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most messed up villains, set to debut in Daredevil: Born Again.
In Netflix’s Wednesday by director Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega stars as the titular Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise. the Netflix show shot to success last year. A large part of its appeal is undoubtedly its talented and diverse cast,
A new report from Hollywood and Marvel insider Can We Get Some Toast (CWGST), shares that Wednesday actor, Hunter Doohan who plays Tyler Galpin, the sheriff’s son who appears to have a crush on Wednesday, will debut in the MCU as the villain Muse
According to the insider, this casting has been “100%” confirmed, and he is set to be Daredevil’s most “f**ed up villain”:
CWGST #DaredevilBornAgain Scoop:
Hunter Doohan has 100% been cast as Muse in Daredevil: Born Again!
Who Will Hunter Doohan Play in Daredevil: Born Again?
Within Marvel Comics, Muse is introduced in “Daredevil” (2016) #9, created by writer Charles Soule and artist Ron Garney. A twisted artist, Muse infuses his creations with the disturbing and macabre, viewing himself as a deity of creativity fueled by a warped sense of inspiration.
His artistry delves into the grotesque, using human body parts and blood to fashion his chilling masterpieces. Muse proves to be a formidable foe for Daredevil, infusing their clashes with a blend of psychological warfare and visceral intensity. He adds a definitively dark and unsettling dynamic to Daredevil’s rogue’s gallery. Muse’s unique brand of gory artistic villainy distinguishes him as particularly messed up within the Marvel Universe.
Given Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page narrowly evaded her canonical demise in Marvel Comics by the conclusion of Season 3, it, unfortunately, appears probable that either Page herself or Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson may meet their end at the hands of Muse in this forthcoming Marvel television series.
More on Netflix’s Wednesday
Wednesday follows Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams, a psychic teen sent to Nevermore Academy. The Wddnesday cast consists of Catherine Zeta Jones who plays Morticia Addams, alongside Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, and George Burcea plays Lurch.
It also follows Gwendoline Christie as Principal Weems/Larissa Weems, the shapeshifting principal and former roommate of Morticia Addams. Emma Myers portrays Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s werewolf roommate. Joy Sunday is siren Bianca Barclay, Percy Hynes White is Xavier Thorpe, and Georgie Farmer plays Ajax Petropolus. Other notable names are Riki Lindhome as Wednesday’s therapist Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Hunter Doohan plays Tyler Galpin, his son. Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill / Laurel Gates was revealed to be the Wednesday Season 1’s big bad.
