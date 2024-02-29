“Problematic” Disney World Character Becomes Its Most Marketable

As Br’er Rabbit and his furry friends flee the Briar Patch to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Walt Disney’s masterpiece is called out for the use of outdated racial slurs, one character seems to have pulled himself out of the muck and mire of controversy to reclaim his territory at the Magic Kingdom. We are, of course, talking about the almost-cancelled Orange Bird.

With recent reports surrounding Splash Mountain and even Mary Poppins, it seems none of our favorite characters, attractions, or Disney-related entities are safe from cancel culture. However, the sweet and squeezable citrus-headed mascot with a problematic past remains a prominent fixture at the Walt Disney World Resort. The question is why?

As cute as he is, the Orange Bird actually has a problematic history surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, and the optics of that association aren’t exactly a good look for the House of Mouse, given the recent conflict with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Pardon Our Dust on YouTube explains the character’s history and why he might be the next name on the list of canceled Disney characters.

What Happened to Orange Bird

As explained in the video above, Orange Bird was created in partnership with the Florida Citrus Commission after the organization helped fund the construction of Walt Disney World’s Adventureland. Most famously featured in his own story and Sherman Brothers song sung by Anita Bryant (which can be heard here), it was this collaboration that fully established the character in the annals of Disney history.

However, Bryant went under fire for her stance and comments against the LGBTQ+ community, leading to the boycott of Florida orange products, and eventually the termination of her contract with the citrus commission. Although Disney tried to keep the character alive through the ’80s, his association with Bryant eventually led to his removal from the American parks until 2012.

Since his return, Orange Bird has reclaimed his spot back at the Sunshine Tree Terrace in the Magic Kingdom, but reports have also seen Guests absolutely losing their minds over his merch at EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival (seen in the images below). Knowing what we do about his history, it seems awfully strange that he still has such a large following amidst the culture wars going on just outside the Disney World gates.

Just a few of the new Orange Bird items available at the Epcot Flower & Garden Festival. Watch this for more:https://t.co/osd5aof5wU pic.twitter.com/rhq7PG9C66 — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) February 29, 2024

It should also be noted that just because he’s a popular figure amongst Disney merchandise collectors doesn’t mean he’s fully back in the public’s good graces. As of now, a Disney Meet and Greet version of the character has yet to return, and even Disney seems to deflect from the idea (seen here). It feels highly out of character for the studio not to utilize his marketability as they have recently done with Figment.

Since the character has made such an impression on modern audiences, as well as Disney’s merchandise sales, it seems like we are on the cusp of an Orange Bird revival, especially with how much the Flower and Garden Festival is pushing him. Still, given the current social climate, his underdog story could still be cut short if previous patterns persist.

Are you an Orange Bird fan? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!