Orange Bird Is the Next “Canceled” Disney Character

Most Walt Disney World Resort characters, like Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Alice, Stitch, and more, are taken from television and film. But some of the Central Florida Disney park’s beloved icons are original creations conceived exclusively for theme park use. One such character is Orange Bird, the cheerful mascot for Sunshine Tree Terrace in Magic Kingdom Park’s Adventureland(formerly Aloha Isle).

The Walt Disney Company created Orange Bird in 1971 as part of an agreement with the Florida Citrus Commission. In exchange for the use of the Disney character, the organization sponsored the Tropical Serenade (now known as Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room). Until the two groups ended their partnerships in 1987, guests could meet Orange Bird outside Sunshine Tree Terrace.

The Disney Park icon returned in 2015 as a mascot for Adventureland. Since then, the Florida Orange Bird has inspired merchandise and beverage sippers and found a home as part of Sunshine Tree Terrace’s logo. Walt Disney World Resort honored the character with a golden statue during its 50th anniversary celebration.

But as The Walt Disney Company reckons with some of its sordid history, like replacing Splash Mountain with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Orange Bird could be next on the chopping block. Not many fans know that during Disney’s Florida Citrus Commission partnership, the Orange Bird starred in television and newspaper ads with the infamous Anita Bryant.

Once a Top 40 artist, Bryant was an American icon in the 1970s. As “The Sunshine Tree Girl,” she served children orange juice with a smile in dozens of Florida Citrus Commission commercials, substantially boosting Florida orange sales. She was the longest-serving spokesperson, ultimately creating what the public knows as the official Florida citrus theme song: “Come to the Florida Sunshine Tree.”

Bryant’s relationship with the Florida Citrus Commission ended as a direct result of her spearheading a gay panic throughout the United States. In 1977, she and her husband protested a Miami law that would allow homosexual teachers in private schools. As a leader of the “Save Our Children” campaign, Byrant succeeded in repealing the progressive legislation and vowed to spread her ideas nationwide.

With no evidence, Bryant accused gay and lesbian Americans of recruiting children to homosexuality and even molestation. “What these people really want, hidden behind obscure legal phrases, is the legal right to propose to our children that theirs is an acceptable alternate way of life,” she said. “…I will lead such a crusade to stop it as this country has not seen before.”

LGBTQIA+ organizations across the United States protested Bryant’s appearances at conferences and other events. After one activist pied her in the face, the citrus spokesperson tearfully quipped, “At least it’s a fruit pie.” Gay bars around the United States boycotted orange juice, serving “Anita Bryants” made of vodka and cranberry juice, apple juice, or Tang instead of screwdrivers (vodka and orange juice).

In 1980, Bryant lost her job as spokesperson for the Florida Citrus Commission, ending her relationship with the Florida Orange Bird. Eventually, some of the discriminatory legislation she advocated for was repealed–like a gay adoption ban, though it lasted until 2008.

Still, Bryant’s dangerous ideology echoes throughout the United States to this day. She is often credited as creating the first significant anti-gay movement in the United States. Decades post- “Save Our Children,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis peddles similar anti-LGBTQIA+ language with the Parental Rights in Education Act (“Don’t Say Gay”).

Sure, Orange Bird was never homophobic, and, to its credit, the Florida Citrus Commission fired Bryant (once she impacted their profits). But is her sordid legacy enough to convince Disney to cancel Orange Bird for good?

