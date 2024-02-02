One ‘Percy Jackson’ Change Will Have a Huge Impact on Future Seasons of the Show

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has come to an end on Disney+ – and its finale makes a big change that will impact future installments of the show.

Warning: spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t watched episode seven of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What Happened in the Season Finale of Percy Jackson?

Just like the books, season one of Percy Jackson wraps up with Percy (Walker Scobell) clearing his name in the eyes of Zeus (Lance Reddick) – who had accused him of stealing his Lightning Bolt – and the other gods before returning to Camp Half-Blood with Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Sunil Grover). However, right when you think Percy’s in the clear, he meets the true Lightning Thief: Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell).

The TV series diverted from its source material in a few ways when making its big reveal. If the fan reaction is anything to go by, one of the most unpopular changes is the fact that Percy figures out that Luke is the Lightning Thief – seemingly from nowhere, as he’s not exactly been given any new evidence to reach this conclusion compared to any other point in the series. Meanwhile, in the book, Percy is shocked when his supposed ‘friend’ reveals that he set the whole thing up.

Fans have criticized season one of Percy Jackson for repeatedly having its characters figure out threats ahead of time. However, at least this is an issue that’s easily remedied in future seasons. One change that isn’t so easily amended is a twist regarding Annabeth and Luke.

Annabeth Discovers Luke’s Deceit

In the book, Percy is alone when he discovers the truth about Luke. That means that everyone else (including Annabeth) only learns that Luke has been swayed by Kronos and betrayed them all when he awakes later in the sickroom. The show, however, has Annabeth and Percy learn the truth about Luke simultaneously, with Annabeth disguised nearby during the entire conversation.

Throughout the rest of the books, it’s Annabeth’s unwillingness to believe the worst in Luke (who is one of her oldest friends) that leaves her convinced he can be redeemed. One of the reasons why she is able to stay in denial – and cling on to this belief that Luke is an innocent being manipulated by Kronos – for such a long time is because she isn’t there for his actual confession.

(For anyone who hasn’t read the books, here’s another spoiler warning).

This sentiment also plays an intrinsic role in the entire plot of the third installment in the series, Titan’s Curse. This sees Percy, Grover, and the Hunters of Artemis embark upon a mission to save Annabeth from Mount Tamalpais, where she’s manipulated into holding up the sky to save Luke. Percy and Annabeth’s difference in opinions also acts as the biggest wedge between them as they age and gradually grow feelings for one another.

Whether the same will be true in a universe where Annabeth already has cold hard evidence that Luke has manipulated and tricked them in the past is questionable. There’s also the question of how these changes will affect her own belief in Luke’s redemption throughout all five seasons. The show has already (fittingly, considering their age gap) shifted Annabeth’s feelings for Luke to a familial bond, rather than the one-sided romantic feelings described in the books. If Annabeth is now already antagonistic towards Luke at this early stage – and doesn’t seem all that upset by it anyway – what hope is there in four seasons time when he aligns himself even closer with Kronos and the other Titans?

Of course, there’s still plenty of time for Disney to alter this path. However, if this is a sign of how the show plans to alter the Luke and Annabeth dynamic moving forward, fans may be in for a very different emotional arc for the latter in the next few seasons. Watch this space.

