Out of the Darkness: Tim Burton Returns with Classic Weirdness

The delightfully strange and unusual Tim Burton has been working in the shadows with season two of Netflix’s Wednesday and the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, but a recent development shifts things in a direction fans haven’t seen in a long while. The prolific director is returning to his twisted origins with a new twist on a kitschy sci-fi classic, Attack of the 50-Foot Woman.

The mastermind behind iconic films such as Beetlejuice (1988), Batman (1989), and Edward Scissorhands (1990), Burton has developed a reputation for mixing weird and whimsical that fans have devoured for years. However, it’s been a long while since we’ve seen something that dips into more genre-based works for which the director is known.

Although Burton has 45 entries under his director’s chair, we’ve not seen a full-length feature film that calls back to his classic style since Dumbo (2019). Furthermore, fans haven’t seen a movie that was utterly and entirely Burton’s creation since Frankenweenie (2012).

Tim Burton Gets Back to His Roots

Any Burton buff worth their salt knows that the director has always had a vivid fascination with classic sci-fi, horror, and weird fiction. How else do you think films like Sleepy Hollow (1999) and Mars Attacks (1996) made it to the big screen?

The director previously revitalized classic creepy elements for a modern audience by paying tribute to individuals like Vincent Price, Ed Wood, and the classics of Hammer Horror, and that’s precisely what he’ll do with his take on Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

Variety recently announced that Burton will partner with Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl (2014)) to remake the 1958 film for a new era. The official report states,

“Burton is directing the upcoming film from a script by Flynn. The science-fiction horror story follows a wealthy heiress who grows into a giant after an alien encounter and exacts revenge on her cheating husband. It’s unclear how closely this new take will follow the original 1958 movie, starring Allison Hayes, William Hudson and Yvette Vickers. The first film reportedly carried a budget of just $88,000 — so it’s reasonable to assume the remake will have a slightly higher price tag.”

The original film was a slice of sci-fi shlock that became a cult classic, something Burton is practically infamous for throughout his career. If there’s one thing the director knows, it’s how to mine cult movies down to a science.

While not much is known about the project at this point, the fact that the famous filmmaker is diving headfirst into something he’s very familiar with is incredibly hopeful. Throw in a starring role for Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, or Winona Ryder with a score by Danny Elfman, and it’s sure to be an over-the-top creature feature that brings Burton back to his element.

Are you excited about this new take on an old classic? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!