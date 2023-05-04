Danny Elfman Rumored for New Universal Project

One of the most well-known film composers of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early 2000s to now is none other than Danny Elfman.

Known for his iconic work with director Tim Burton on films like Beetlejuice (1988) and The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), and recent Disney movies including Dumbo (2019) and Alice in Wonderland (2010), Elfman has composed scores and songs for dozens of films. Some of his works can be heard throughout the Universal Orlando Resort, including the scores from Beetlejuice and Men in Black (1997), but according to a recent rumor, Guests are about to hear much more from him in the latest Universal Park, Epic Universe.

Opening in summer 2025, Epic Universe will be the third Park coming to Universal Orlando, and will feature SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a How to Train Your Dragon area, and a Universal Classic Monsters area. Although unconfirmed, in a recent interview with Deadlinerecent interview with Deadline, Elfman mentioned he’s been busy creating different kinds of music, including “‘monster music’ for a theme park in Orlando.” All signs seem to point to Danny Elfman creating the score for the Monsters area of Epic Universe. Considering his prior work with Universal films and his history of “horror” and Halloween-style films, it comes as no surprise to hear that he’s supposedly been tapped to compose for the Classic Monsters area of the new Park.

Universal has been featuring its Classic Monsters more since Halloween Horror Nights in 2019, including them in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Previous iterations have included the Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, the Mummy, and the Wolfman, with this year rumored to feature the Phantom of the Opera. While nothing has been confirmed for Epic Universe, there’s speculation that the area will include Dracula and Wolfman based attractions.

Are you excited for the opening of Epic Universe?