Fans Prepare for Johnny Depp’s Live-Action ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

Fans are ready for a live-action version of The Nightmare Before Christmas, and they’re hoping it will feature a reunion between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton. There’s only one problem.

Though the poster art looks real and absolutely like something fans would line up at the movie theaters to see, it is not real. For several years, there have been rumors that Disney might produce a live-action version of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The rumors hit a fever pitch in the last couple of years when Johnny Depp was reportedly blacklisted from Hollywood.

Despite it only being a rumor and there not being any actual announcement, this hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming of what could be.

I would cry happy tears if this happened. But if Johnny says no to doing a Disney movie again, then I respect that. It would be freakin amazing though!,” Paige said.

Another fan said that they didn’t enjoy The Nightmare Before Christmas, but they’d be all for watching the movie if Johnny Depp was the star.

“Here I am, HATED that movie, but was actually getting excited and willing to watch because of JD,” Kim said.

Yet another had the complete opposite perspective.

“I am so not a JD fan, but that was a movie I’d have gone to in a heartbeat,” Debbie said.

Produced by Tim Burton, the movie tells the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who becomes tired of the same old routine of scaring people every year. One day, he stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes captivated by the idea of taking over the holiday. With its strikingly unique and gothic art style, memorable characters like Sally and Oogie Boogie, and an unforgettable soundtrack by Danny Elfman, the film has achieved cult status and has become a beloved classic for both Halloween and Christmas enthusiasts alike.

Though fans have continued to hope for a live-action version of the movie or a sequel of some sort, it simply isn’t going to happen. Tim Burton has been very clear about his wishes, expressing his thoughts to Empire last year.

“I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that sh**, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not,” Burton told Empire. “I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power plant that wants to take my land.”

Though fans have been awaiting news about a potential return to Hollywood for Johnny Depp, it’s clear that this project will not be the one that draws him back. There has been speculation that Depp and Disney could be in talks for a return to Pirates of the Caribbean, but this has not been confirmed.

If you could see any Disney movie adapted into a live-action film, which one would it be? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!