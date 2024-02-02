It’s Official! Disney World Reviving Abandoned Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort has big plans on the horizon, and they’re beginning to unfold.

Disney World fans have heard significant developments, particularly in the last couple of years, on the future of the parks. One of the biggest failures during this point, however, was the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The Galactic Starcruiser, which opened in 2022 and quickly closed down just a little over a year later, was supposed to take guests “on a cruise ship in space.” Guests would board the Halycon for a two-night adventure that included a stop in Batuu to experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Unfortunately, its high price point and niche audience proved to be too much for Disney to overcome, and it was shut down following its final voyage in September of 2023.

Months after its shutdown, Disney officially revived the abandoned attraction by revealing construction permits that show work will begin soon on the location. As for what might come to the building, there have been multiple ideas passed along.

There are three prominent ideas for what the building could be used for.

First, some believe Disney may just turn it into a Star Wars-themed hotel. Of course, in this scenario, fans would have to throw “canon” out the window and understand that the space inside the hotel is rather small. Disney could bring a few additions to make the hotel have a more typical “resort” feel, but that would take significant construction.

Second, some believe Disney might turn the Galactic Starcruiser into another Star Wars-themed attraction that is a part of Galaxy’s Edge. If you look, there is not much ground separating the Galactic Starcruiser from Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The company could elect to build some kind of a shuttle– similar to Universal’s Hogwarts Express— but the major issue here would be capacity.

Finally, there have been rumors that Disney may use the Galactic Starcruiser and its sets for a future Star Wars show or movie. Since the sets are already built, this seems to be a simple and convenient way to make the most of what was already constructed. However, that comes with its own set of issues and challenges.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro previously shared that there are plans still in the works for the Galactic Starcruiser, but no confirmations have been given.

This will be one of several projects Walt Disney World Resort fans will be keeping their eyes on in the coming months. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in Magic Kingdom later this year, and World Celebration has officially opened in EPCOT. The next Disney theme park set for construction is Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which will say goodbye to It’s Tough To Be A Bug! later this year, and there are rumors it could be constructing a land themed to Encanto and Indiana Jones in the place of DinoLand, U.S.A.

For now, though, we’ll have to wait to know more from Disney.

What do you want to see Disney World do with the Galactic Starcruiser? Let Inside the Magic know below!