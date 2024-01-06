Disney World Revives Part of Failed ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

Walt Disney World Resort has brought back one element of its now-closed Star Wars hotel: private photoshoots in a galaxy far, far away.

As of January 24, 2024, guests will be able to book a private session known as “Capture Your Moment: Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Batuu” through the Walt Disney World website or My Disney Experience app.

This 20-minute session will be led by Disney PhotoPass photographer and will give guests the opportunity to snap undisturbed pictures in spots such as in front of the Millennium Falcon or a First Order shuttle, at The Black Spire Outpost market, or among Batuu’s ancient ruins.

Guests looking to capture several locations in one shoot are encouraged to book two sessions back-to-back, giving them a total of 40 minutes. They’ll also have the option to use props, such as Lightsabers.

Each 20-minute session will cost $99 and can include a maximum of eight guests. Disney notes that this price doesn’t include the cost of the photo prints or downloads themselves, which must be purchased separately. Sessions will only take place during regular park opening hours and can’t be held inside the land’s attractions, Oga’s Cantina, or Savi’s Workshop.

Similar private photoshoots were previously offered at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. While these originally also cost $99, the price was later increased to $399 per session. The higher price was slightly justified by the fact that guests would receive digital downloads of their pictures, all of which were professionally retouched.

It’s been five months since Disney pulled the plug on Galactic Starcruiser, which notoriously struggled to fill voyages during its brief stint. The most common complaints were that it was too expensive, with one night costing $2,500 (and all guests required to stay for two nights).

Those who weren’t able to experience the Star Wars hotel for themselves will be able to get a taste of what the experience was like for the lucky few when bookings open for “Capture Your Moment: Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Batuu” on January 17 for dates starting from January 24.

