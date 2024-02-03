Netflix Decides To Abandon Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’

Though Jenna Ortega would have the second season of Wednesday go one way, Netflix is abandoning those plans and heading in a completely different direction.

Jenna Ortega, the lead who brought Wednesday Addams to life in Netflix’s hit television series Wednesday, is reportedly set to rejoin the streaming service for a second season of the show beginning this spring in Ireland. Ortega, who has used the show to propel her career and become one of the biggest trending names in Hollywood today, will reunite with the cast of Wednesday, including producer Tim Burton.

However, not everything has gone as planned for Ortega and the television series. Back in October of 2023, Jenna Ortega revealed that they would be “ditching the love interest” of Wednesday Addams altogether, which she thought was a great idea.

“It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more. We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark. I’ve never had to do a serious period piece before.”

Now, as we get closer to filming, it seems that Netflix may not be heading in the direction Jenna Ortega originally conveyed after all.

According to reports from What’s on Netflix, one of the new characters for the season is Bruno. He’s a “Hispanic/Latino teen character who’s a new love interest in the show and is described as having a “smoldering look.”

While this casting call doesn’t necessarily indicate that Bruno will be Wednesday Addam’s love interest, and he very well could be that of Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), some reports have indicated that he will indeed be involved with the titular character.

Even if Bruno is not the love interest of Jenna Ortega’s character, it stands to reason that Netflix is attempting to work more “teen drama” into the show rather than going with the straight “horror” and “darker” feel that Ortega previously painted. The actress has not issued a statement on the script or reported changes to the show, but it will be interesting to see how filming unfolds when the cast comes back together in just a few weeks.

Ortega has been outspoken about her role in the Netflix drama series. She previously shared that there were times that she had to get “almost unprofessional” during meetings with writers and filming scenes during Season 1.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show,” Ortega said. “There were times on that set when I even became almost unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought that I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would to have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things…”

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Wednesday? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!