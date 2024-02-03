Misogynistic Past Continues To Haunt Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean is still haunted by its misogynistic past. Is the attraction in need of an upgrade yet again?

Most Disney fans know of the less-than-magical past surrounding the iconic attraction Pirates of the Caribbean — which can be found at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Paris. For those unaware, the beloved Disney ride used to have multiple scenes sexualizing women and depicting attempts of sexual assault by the pirates while pillaging the town in the ride.

Disney Imagineers took notice of the outdated and inappropriate scenes and decided to reimagine the attraction in 2018, replacing the “bride auction” scene on the ride and reverting the roles in the town pillaging scene, with women now defending themselves and chasing the pirates out of their homes.

If you didn’t have a chance to experience the attraction before these scenes were removed, you can take a trip back in time through the lens of Inside the Magic in the video below or click here to watch our video.

Following its reimagining, the “bride auction” scene now shows the townspeople being forced to sell their belongings to pirates — instead of auctioning women as was depicted in the ride’s original version — and introduces Redd, a female pirate who takes part in the auction implying a sense of female empowerment and belonging.

Unfortunately, despite Disney’s efforts to reimagine the iconic attraction, Pirates of the Caribbean is still haunted by its misogynistic past, as the auctioneer in the divisive “bride auction” scene still holds the whip he used to submit the women in the original scene.

While it is true that the whip could now be interpreted as a tool to keep the rowdy pirates at bay, it is inevitable to remember the dark past of Pirates of the Caribbean when looking at the iconic character. However, the auctioneer could have also been updated to hold a pirate map or some rolled document during the attraction’s refurbishment in 2018.

Other changes at the iconic attraction included the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow — played by Johhny Depp in the film series inspired by the ride — in 2006 and Davy Jones and Captain Blackbeard in 2011. Unfortunately, Jones and Blackbeard were later removed from the parks.

During his trial against Amber Heard, many fans were concerned about the possibility of seeing Captain Jack Sparrow being removed from the ride, as the character was brought to life by Johnny Depp and its animatronic has an undeniable resemblance to the actor.

Despite Disney’s divisive decision to part ways with Depp, the character can still be seen pillaging and plundering in Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland and enjoying his treasure at the end of the ride.

However, Captain Jack’s fate in the iconic Disneyland and Disney World attraction is not sealed, as rumors are still going around regarding a reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, possibly featuring Margot Robbie as the main character, as well as a new sequel.

If Disney decided to move forward on either of these projects, they would surely take inspiration from the new movies to update the iconic ride again. However, this remains purely speculative as the company has not revealed any plans for a reimagining of the attraction — contrary to Haunted Mansion.

Do you think Disney should update its Pirates of the Caribbean again? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!