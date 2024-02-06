Mickey’s Super Bowl Stunt: Disney Hides a Secret Animated Trailer

While most tuning into Super Bowl LVIII will watch the San Fransisco 49ers play against the Kansas City Chiefs, the other portion (including this writer) will focus mostly on the commercials. Super Bowl commercials are practically an event all their own, and what better way to bring Disney Animation out of the dark with something grand and magical between quarters?

Although Pixar, Marvel, and Fox have announced several new projects for 2024, Walt Disney Animation Studio has been unnaturally quiet since last year’s end. At the time of writing, no formal announcement from the studio has been made for a 2024 feature. However, that might soon change.

The Super Bowl commercials are practically infamous for companies dropping big-budget cinematic ads to pitch the latest and greatest products, and the movie trailers are almost always top-notch. As Disney is undoubtedly set to release their next wave of movie trailers, what’s stopping a new original animated feature from being added to the mix?

Will Disney Make a Power Play at the Super Bowl?

Several new movies are predicted to get their debut trailers, including movies like Wicked, Bad Boys 4, and the next Ghostbusters sequel, but many are waiting on bated breath for Disney to make its next move.

A report from Variety reads,

“As the box office struggles to return to its pre-pandemic strength, Hollywood is hoping these massive marketing spends will translate into substantial ticket sales for upcoming blockbusters.” “That’s why Disney is likely to promote several of its summer tentpoles during football’s hottest night, although the studio isn’t sharing which will get airtime. It’s possible that viewers will enjoy a first look at “Deadpool 3,” which teams Ryan Reynolds with Hugh Jackman in the buzzy comic book adventure, as well as Pixar’s anticipated sequel “Inside Out 2,” according to sources familiar with those films. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” which opens in May and has already been heavily advertised, may also snag a spot.”

Deadpool 3 (2024), Inside Out 2 (2024), and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) are all very exciting projects, but the only portion missing from Disney’s multi-property pie is its own animation studio.

While it’s highly speculated that Disney is trying to recover from the recent series of box office bombs like Wish (2023) with an unspoken sabbatical, it might also be the case that the House of Mouse has simply been holding its cards close to its chest to make a bigger splash. What better way to come out of the depths than with a big-budgeted, Super Bowl-sized movie trailer?

While this is all undoubtedly speculation, it doesn’t feel too out of pocket for the Walt Disney Company. Of course, all we can do now is sit back, relax, and wait between plays to find out.

Do you think Disney Animation will make a big announcement during the Super Bowl? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!