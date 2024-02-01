Disney Movie Re-Releases Predicted After Oscar Loss

To say that Disney has had a tough season would be a grand and glorious understatement. Dubbed by fans and critics as the studio’s “Flop Era,” recent Disney movies like Wish (2023), The Marvels (2023), and others failing to meet expectations at the box office could force the Walt Disney Company to go back to the drawing board.

As much as hundreds believe that Disney is circling the drain, has lost more than a generous portion of its dedicated fanbase, or has simply gone woke then broke, this isn’t new for the studio. Disney has gone through a season of flops and lost Oscars before, yet it still returned better than ever.

While it appears that Disney is on a continuous losing streak, despite having just been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, the company still has an ace up its sleeve. Disney doesn’t need a revamped and revitalized 2024 release to make a comeback; it just needs to bring back its previously perfected presentations.

Classic Disney Movies Keep the Magic Alive

Two of Disney’s biggest financial flops in recent years have been Strange World (2022) and Haunted Mansion (2023), and the former has even been compared to the movie that nearly killed Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Black Cauldron (1985), and yet Disney remains relevant through the success of previous films.

To combat the aftermath of the recent box office bombs, Disney is relying on an old strategy employed as far back as the ’80s: re-releasing their more successful films. 2023 was no stranger to the method, as both members of the Disney Renaissance and Pixar films that went straight to streaming on Disney+ came rolling back to theaters.

While most of the re-releases were brought in for the Disney100 celebration, there’s no denying the similarities between this plan of action and that seen in Disney’s dark age. The question is, will Disney do it all again?

Movies like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Fantasia (1940), and Peter Pan (1953) made the studio tons of money when re-released for new audiences. Without a 2024 release from Walt Disney Animation, it makes sense that Disney would want to re-release movies proven to be successes before gambling on something new again.

In this writer’s opinion, this might be the best strategy for the studio, at least for now. Disney has taken a gap year or two in the past (as seen with The Great Mouse Detective (1986) and Oliver and Company (1988), and re-releases helped keep consumers interested. Call it nostalgia bait, call it the easy way out, but it definitely works in the studio’s favor. Disney can and will do it again.

