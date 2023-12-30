Time’s Up, Disney Animation Announces Nothing New for 2024

After a season of box office blunders, fans have been waiting to hear any new developments from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Unfortunately, the studio has remained silent regarding its next original release.

As Disney’s 2024 release calendar begins to take shape, many have noticed an abundance of sequels and live-action projects from other companies like 20th Century Fox, but it looks like 2024 will be a year without a new Disney movie. Although this isn’t the first time Disney has gone a year without a new film, it might give some fans and viewers cause for alarm.

Even with its “Flop Era” in consideration, Disney has been a fixture in the lives of generations, and rarely has there been a time in recent years when the studio didn’t make at least one original animated feature. With no formal announcement and 2024 just around the corner, what can fans truly expect?

Disney Animation Maintains Its Silence

2024 has several big-name releases under the Disney banner, namely sequels and prequels from The Lion King (2019) and Pixar’s Inside Out. And yet, many fans are still crossing their fingers to hear some sort of development towards a new original film from the animation powerhouse.

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) and Inside Out 2 (2024) will undoubtedly keep Disney in the public eye, but given the time frame in which projects like Encanto (2022) and Wish (2023) were initially announced, it feels like fans should have more than dead air from the House of Mouse.

That said, Disney Animation’s release calendar shows that this isn’t the first time the studio has gone a year or more without a new film. In fact, the last time Disney went a year without an original release was after the success of Frozen II (2019), followed by Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) almost two years later.

With that in mind, a theoretical hiatus from Disney might not be as dire as it sounds. Considering the studio has gone a lot longer than a year without a new release in the past, this might just be a bump in the road on Disney’s comeback story. It might be more practical to give the studio another year to build itself back up before losing our heads over the lack of magic.

Inside the Magic previously reached out to Disney for comment, but no response was received at the time of publishing.

Do you think we’ll see a new Disney animated feature in 2024? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!