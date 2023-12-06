Disney Needs a Hiatus, Fans Losing Faith

After the seemingly underwhelming performance of Wish (2023), Walt Disney Animation Studio might need to take a break to recover from its “Flop Era.”

As 2023 draws to a close, so does Disney’s release calendar, meaning that the studio will likely make several new announcements for its theatrical releases before the year is up. Several Disney fans have recognized a pattern that December is when Disney Animation reveals its next project, but they aren’t exactly hopeful after some recent reports.

If you’ve been keeping track of Disney’s box office behavior, you’ll already know that many of the studio’s latest cinematic offerings have been anything but hits. With the exception of Elemental (2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. (2023), Disney has been weighed, measured, and found wanting with much of its newer material.

Disney Animation Needs a Break, and So Do Fans

Even though some of Disney’s most recent work has won some fans, the Walt Disney Company has been hurting in the financial department. Bob Iger recently came forward about the direction the studio is taking and said that changes would be coming soon.

While animated movies are Disney’s primary reason for existing, the studio has been critically struggling with its audience, and this isn’t the first time in the company’s history it’s faced a potential hiatus.

The film Waking Sleeping Beauty (2009) goes into much better detail on Disney’s dark age, but it looks as if the same thing is happening in its Flop Era. Although many expect an animated reveal sometime this week or next, many fans are actually hoping Disney takes a step back. A recent post on r/Disney had a few fans sharing their excitement for Disney’s predicted announcement, but a few are taking a much more skeptical approach in their replies.

Although Disney’s announcements in previous years, like Encanto (2021) and the much-maligned Strange World (2022), were met with an initially warm reception, the recent flops Disney has had to deal with have more than a few fans not holding their breath. They aren’t even cautiously optimistic for any future animated films.

u/Ixalmaris writes,