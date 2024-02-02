Marvel Star Uncertain About Franchise Future, “I Am Just Trying to Get Through the Day”

Actress Kathryn Newton has addressed her future as Cassie Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and absolutely nothing is certain.

While promoting her latest film Lisa Frankenstein (2024), Newton recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite sharing her enthusiasm for the franchise, she wasn’t entirely confident on when (or if) she will return to her role of Cassie Lang, AKA the daughter of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

“If I get an opportunity to continue the story, then that would be so cool to be a part of a generation that’s growing up with a film,” Newton said. “It’s such a big part of my life. But they don’t really tell you. They tell you an overall, but I don’t take anything for granted. I am just trying to get through the day.”

Newton took over the role of Cassie from Emma Fuhrmann – who portrayed Cassie after the time-jump in Avengers: Endgame (2019) – for last year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The film was poorly received by critics and fans alike, scoring just 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, where it was dubbed “a bit of a mess.”

She may have only appeared in one Marvel project so far, but last year’s The Marvels teased more Cassie in the future. At the film’s conclusion, Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) approaches Kate Bishop, AKA Hawkeye (Hailey Steinfeld) about the possibility of forming their own Avengers team. “Did you know Ant-Man had a daughter?” Kamala says before the credits roll.

The MCU has teased a possible Young Avengers lineup for a while now, with Cassie Lang, Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) posing some of its likely candidates. However, there has also been talk that what was originally envisioned as a film is being reworked as Marvel reassesses its priorities and projects after a year of financial and critical disappointments.

Regardless, Newton is hopeful that Cassie can play a big role in the franchise moving forward. “My whole thing is that I grew up watching Iron Man, and I feel like I grew with that character,” she explained. “So my hope for Cassie Lang has always been to grow with my audience, be it the people who are my age and saw [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], or the people who are just starting to watch Marvel movies at a young age. I saw one when I was a little young, but I still love those movies.”

