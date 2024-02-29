Theme Park Closed Over Terrorist Threat, All Guests Evacuated

Orlando International isn’t the only tourist destination hit by a suspected terrorist threat this week, as iconic Hello Kitty theme park Sanrio Puroland was also evacuated on Saturday.

Sanrio Puroland – Japan’s biggest Hello Kitty theme park – was forced to close on February 24, 2024, after it received a “terror threat” over email, warning that a “hazardous” item had been placed on the premises.

The park later released a statement on its website confirming that the threats were unfounded as police were unable to locate anything suspicious.

“As we are unable to adequately ensure the safety of our customers, performers, and onsite staff, we have decided to temporarily close,” it wrote. “With cooperation from the police, we were able to verify that there are no longer any safety threats; therefore we will resume normal operations on February 25.”

Sanrio Puroland opened in Tama New Town – an area in the north of metropolitan Tokyo – in 1990. Today, it attracts over 1.5 million visitors per year and is primarily known for its meet-and-greets and live entertainment featuring Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, Gudetama, and Aggretsuko. It also contains two attractions: Sanrio Characters Boat Ride and Mymeroad Drive.

With guests unable to attend the Hello Kitty theme park as planned on Saturday, Sanrio Puroland revealed that it was considering refunds. “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” it said. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused.” The park has since operated as usual.

Another major evacuation – similarly triggered by fears of a terrorist threat – took place this week at Orlando International Airport. The transit hub for Central Florida theme parks (such as Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando) was cleared of travelers after an unattended bag raised suspicion at approximately 5.30 p.m. yesterday (February 27).

