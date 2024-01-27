World’s First Soccer Theme Park Is Opening Soon, Update Given

The world’s first soccer-inspired theme park is set to open in the next few months.

From alligators to the Bible, it seems like there’s no limit on what can inspire a theme park. The latest unique effort is Real Madrid World – a new theme park totally dedicated to the famous Spanish soccer club.

First announced in 2022, updates on the park have been relatively slow except for the basics: it’ll be located in Dubai, not Spain, as a part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, and pay tribute to the past, present, and future of Real Madrid FC.

Now, Dubai Parks and Resorts has dropped new information about its newest park. Real Madrid World is reportedly set to open in “a few weeks” and will replace what was once Bollywood Park Dubai, repurposing its former attractions.

Judging by imagery shared from the new park, this will include the wooden coaster Bombay Express previously built for Bollywood Park. Despite being completed before the park’s closure in April 2023, the roller coaster never opened to guests.

Other attractions set to feature in the park include “audio-visual displays, interactive experiences, playable gaming interactions, and unique attractions inspired by the spirit, passion, and success that make Real Madrid the Club of the Century” as well as “a museum, rides, football skill games, food and beverage outlets, and unique retail options featuring memorabilia from across Real Madrid’s successful history.”

Real Madrid is the first soccer team in the world to inspire an entire theme park. The honor seems fitting, considering it was recently dubbed the highest-earning soccer club in the world for the 2022/23 season by Deloitte. The team has a long history of signing industry legends, including David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, and Pepe.

The new park will sit alongside Motiongate – a film-inspired theme park featuring lands based on Shrek (2001), How to Train Your Dragon (2010), The Hunger Games (2012), and more – and LEGOLAND Dubai. Dubai Parks and Resorts is also home to three hotels and a shopping and dining district known as Riverland.

