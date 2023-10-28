UPDATED: Dwayne Johnson Demands Museum Fix His Statue

For many people, having a statue made in your likeness would be an honor. It turns out that Dwayne Johnson is not one of them.

The legendary professional wrestler and action movie star recently took to Instagram to repost a video from comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr, which mocked the Parisian Musée Grévin for its addition of a statue of the man frequently known as the Rock.

In the video, Jefferson pointed out (as have millions across social media) that the wax statue of Dwayne Johnson, a man of mixed Black and Samoan heritage, very clearly appeared White. Referring to the recent re-casting of Black actress Halle Bailey as Ariel in a recent Disney classic remake, Jefferson mockingly asked, “Is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?”

Related: Dwayne Johnson Breaks Silence, Addresses Looming Controversy

As comedic as Jefferson put it, the depiction of one of the most famous POC film stars in the world has raised eyebrows.

The caption to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post read, “I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color. And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”

The Musee Grevin is one of the oldest wax museums in Europe and contains over two hundred statues, many of celebrities and notable figures like Michael Jackson, Monica Belluci, and Pablo Picasso.

The museum posted an Instagram Story in response to the accusations of “whitewashing” Dwayne Johnson, saying, “WORK IN PROGRESS – THE ROCK Our artists are already working on improving the waxwork of Dwayne Johnson. Your feedback is always valuable to us.”

Notably, the Musee Grevin’s social media post does not specify why the Dwayne Johnson statue needed improvement or address why its coloration was so markedly different from the Black Adam (2022) actor’s own.

Dwayne Johnson has not had the easiest year, although he remains one of the world’s most bankable film stars. His much-promoted entry into the world of comic book movies, Black Adam, was a box office flop and critically savaged. Along with Ezra Miller-led The Flash, Black Adam is popularly regarded as causing Warner Bros Discovery’s DC Extended Universe to grind to a halt.

Related: Dwayne Johnson: Hero or Villain?

At the same time, it does not look like Disney has much interest in producing Jungle Cruise 2, while many of his other recent films, like the Jumanji sequels with Kevin Hart, do well at the box office but fail to leave a lasting mark on pop culture. His recent cameo in Fast X, which seemed to promise a face-off between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa, is arguably the most exciting thing he has done of late.

It might be time to work on more things than a wax statue.

UPDATE: The Musée Grévin has updated the statue. Do you think it’s an improvement?

Dwayne Johnson's wax figure in the Grévin Museum has been updated after backlash. pic.twitter.com/DCG5cPsbyS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 25, 2023

Dwayne Johnson's wax figure in the Grévin Museum has been updated after backlash. pic.twitter.com/DCG5cPsbyS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 25, 2023

Is Dwayne Johnson stumbling as a movie star? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!