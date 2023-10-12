Dwayne Johnson Breaks Silence, Addresses Looming Controversy

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Actor and entertainer Dwayne Johnson has broken silence on the controversy surrounding him.

As most fans know, Johnson initially followed in his family’s wrestling footsteps, becoming a prominent professional wrestler in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He quickly rose to fame in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and became a household name in the world of sports entertainment.

Transitioning from the wrestling ring to the silver screen, Dwayne Johnson embarked on a successful acting career. He made his film debut in The Mummy Returns (2001), but it was his role as the Scorpion King in the spinoff film The Scorpion King (2002) that solidified his status as a bona fide action movie star. Over the years, Johnson has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable and beloved actors, known for his charisma, versatility, and action-packed performances.

In recent years, Dwayne Johnson has continued to make his mark in Hollywood, with roles in blockbuster movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Disney’s Moana (2016), Jungle Cruise (2021), and most recently, the DC Universe’s Black Adam (2022), which was considered a bomb at the box office. Still, his ability to blend action, comedy, and heart in his roles has endeared him to a wide audience, ensuring that his star power will continue to shine brightly in the entertainment world for years to come.

While Johnson hasn’t confirmed much outside of reprising his role as Maui in a live-action version of Moana in the future, there are expectations that he’ll be rejoining the Fast & Furious franchise for another movie and that the actor could potentially reprise his role as the Scorpion King in a new installment of Universal Pictures’ Mummy franchise.

Beyond his acting career, Johnson has also ventured into various business endeavors. He’s a successful producer and owns his own production company, Seven Bucks Productions. In addition, Johnson joined with his partner Dany Garcia to purchase the XFL from Vince McMahon and has been working to bring the spring football league to the next level, recently brokering a deal to merge it with the USFL. He’s also a dedicated philanthropist, known for his contributions to children’s hospitals, and disaster relief organizations and his commitment to various charitable causes.

As part of his work as a philanthropist, Johnson joined Oprah Winfrey to start the People’s Fund of Maui to support victims of the wildfires happening in Hawaii. The two chipped in $10 million, but they were hit with major backlash by fans who felt they were asking for money from members of the public who are living “paycheck-to-paycheck” while the two celebrities have a combined net worth of more than $2.8 billion.

In a video on social media earlier this week, Johnson shared he understood where fans were coming from.

“The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money,” he said. “I get it, and I completely understand, and I could’ve been better. And next time, I will be better.”

In the caption for the video, Johnson shared that he “appreciated the straight talk” that fans gave him following the launch of the fund and that he “will do better.”

“I’m so grateful and moved by all the messages I’m receiving out of Maui from the survivors of the devastating wildfires who are now getting their personal funding from The People’s Fund of Maui,” Johnson said. “And to everyone in my social media community right here. Our connection is everything because we only know how to be REAL with each other. You always tell me the truth – good or bad – I’ll always appreciate and protect that straight talk between us – you have my word to always listen, learn, grow and do better. I’ve never launched a fund before – trust me, I’m a quick study and learn my lessons fast. I totally get it and I appreciate you.”

On the other hand, Oprah shared that she didn’t get the “vitriol” that the two faced last month.

“…I got up the next morning, and I saw all of this vitriol, and I was, like, ‘Whoa, what happened here?’” she said last month. “It made me sad that we are at this state in our country.”