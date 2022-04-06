Gator-Filled Theme Park Warns Public Of “Breeding Season” With Life-Saving Tips

If you have been to Orlando, you know there are a ton of theme parks. Of course, Guests can enjoy Walt Disney World and all of the magic that is included there, as well as Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld, but there are more tourist attractions that Orlando visitors can explore and enjoy with a unique experience.

Gatorland is one of those amazing options! Gatorland is what happens when you turn a wildlife conservation effort for alligators and other animals into an immersive and interactive “theme park” experience. Guests can feed the gators and get up close and personal with them, while protected by the trained professionals at Gatorland, who know exactly how to deal with these creatures.

Although alligators may be the star of the show at Gatorland, the team still is aware that the animals are highly dangerous and if you do not know how to deal with them, serious injuries may occur. Of course, while at Gatorland, Guests are in a safe and controlled environment, however, the state of Florida is riddled in gators, many of which may be located in the body of water in your housing complex or hotel. With so many gators present, it is important to be aware of some basic safety measures.

Now, it seems that it is currently breeding season for the reptile, Gatorland has spoken with Click Orlando to share some tips that could be life-saving.

"Alligator mating season is upon us," said Brandon Fisher, director of media relations at Gatorland. "These guys are getting super excited, they're communicating, they're bumping noses and tails with each other and checking each other out. It's a good time of the year to really learn, if you live here in Florida, or if you're visiting about the do's and don'ts about being around alligators." According to Florida wildlife officials, alligators prefer fresh water lakes and slow-moving rivers and their associated wetlands, but they also can be found in brackish water habitats. During mating season, more alligators are moving to various bodies of waters and to reproduce.

Below are the tips that gator experts have put in place so that you can feel safer and better prepared when coming in contact with a gator if that were to happen.

Alligators can be very territorial, and many are on the move looking for mates.

When water levels are low, this also puts alligators on the move.

Use extra caution in the morning or evening hours in shallow water, as alligators may think the splashing is an animal at the water’s edge.

Stay away from alligators you see in the wild and do not feed them.

Remember, it is against the law in the State of Florida to feed or harass an alligator in the wild.

Report any alligator concerns by contacting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

More on Gatorland

As noted on their website:

Get ready for down-home family fun at “The Alligator Capital of the World®” – Gatorland! There isn’t a better place to see alligators and crocodiles of all sizes, from babies, also known as grunts, to the 14-foot monsters that call our Breeding Marsh home. We even have the largest collection of extremely rare white leucistic alligators. But, Gatorland is more than just a gator park! Our free-flight aviary, petting zoo, one-of-a-kind animal shows, thrilling Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and new Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure ensure your day will be chock-full of fun, smiles and special memories! Gatorland, Florida’s leader in alligator safety and education since 1949® Gatorland does not allow weapons of any kind to be carried into the park. Although we support legal, concealed carry rights, our insurance man in a fancy suit says no weapons of any kind allowed into the park.

