Guests Trapped on Disney World Rides Actually Love It

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are home to some of the most incredible theme park experiences that fill our visits with magic and wonder, but they’re also home to certain rides that have barely changed since opening day.

It takes a lot of ingenuity and Disney Imagineering to keep some of these vintage rides and fixtures functioning, but there are limits to even Disney’s magic. From the Magic Kingdom to Hollywood Studios, many of the attractions have been known to stall, seize, or otherwise break down with many guests still inside. Shockingly enough, many guests came forward with rides and venues they actually enjoyed being stuck in.

Despite recent reports of claustrophobic visitors absolutely terrified of being trapped in a closed-off Disney attraction, others have shared they find some relaxing and peaceful. A post on r/WaltDisneyWorld about a malfunction on Carousel of Progress had some guests actually jealous that they couldn’t have enjoyed the respite as well.

Delightfully Delayed at Disney World?

The original post by u/roochi_77 shared a photo of their experience while Carousel of Progress stalled. What appeared to be just a report about killing time while waiting to be evacuated soon opened the door for fans to bring up the rides they loved being stalled.

An unusual concept, but one that seems to be incredibly popular. Many commenters flooded the post with stories of their favorite experiences being stuck on Disney World attractions.

u/Jeresil begins the discussion with,

“Jealous. Unless you have to use the restroom. That’s my ideal ride to be stuck on if the room temp is right. So much to look at and appreciate. Been stuck on Splash Mountain several times and the banging soundtrack kept me going. Haunted mansion is also a great one.

To which u/ServoAcademy replies,

“I got stuck on Haunted Mansion in November when I was tipped backwards. That was a little awkward, but better than being stuck on Buzz later on. Grim Grinning Ghosts is much more fun to listen to for ten minutes.”

Similar comments like those above are written about rides like Spaceship Earth and the Tomorrowland People Mover, but it appears that the Carousel of Progress is the regular hot spot for guests to take a load off and catch a few Zs.

u/QD_Mitch proves the point when they write,

“I nap every time we’re on Carousel of progress. I’m not entirely sure what happens between the first scene and the last.”

This isn’t the first time Guests have flocked to certain Disney Park rides to get some R and R, and it’s been speculated that it all might be part of a bigger design. While we can’t say that the periodic stallings are planned, it seems like Guests don’t mind it when it gives them a comfortable place to get out of the crowds.

While Disney is the certified expert when it comes to theme park rides, they are still massive pieces of machinery that need regular maintenance and attention to stay up and running. So long as no one is getting hurt or missing out on the magic, what’s wrong with enjoying a brief repose with some animatronic friends?

Do you have a favorite ride to be stuck on? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!