Disney Guests Sit In Water for an Hour Awaiting Rescue

This week, dozens of Walt Disney World Resort guests were trapped on Kali River Rapids for over an hour. Many sat drenched in water as Disney’s Animal Kingdom cast members rushed to restart or evacuate the water ride.

Tracee Spring (@tlaspring on TikTok) shared this video of her family trapped in their ride vehicle. For almost an hour, more rafts kept piling up at the end of the attraction.

At the end of the video, Disney cast members helped guests step out of the rafts and onto the ride platform to safety.

“Having a great time on Kali River Rapids until the ride malfunctioned,” Spring wrote. “Finally able to get off after almost an hour.”

If a Walt Disney World Resort attraction breaks down during your visit, remain in your seat and follow all Disney cast member instructions. They’re trained to restart the ride or evacuate guests safely and efficiently.

More on Kali River Rapids

Kali River Rapids was one of the first attractions conceived for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The river rapids-style ride adjacent to the Maharajah Jungle Trek, home to the theme park’s tigers!

“Set out on a thrilling whitewater adventure through a lush jungle in the heart of Asia,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Skim across an erupting geyser, drift below a canopy of lush vegetation and be whisked along fast-moving rapids. Graze gushing waterfalls and bedrock amid the raging current. Then, as the harmony of nature is disrupted, you’ll plummet down a dramatic 20-foot slope!”

Storage lockers are available near Kali River Rapids.

