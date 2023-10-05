Guest Struggles To Breathe After Becoming Trapped on Disney Coaster

A Walt Disney World Resort guest won’t be riding Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster anytime soon after becoming trapped on the ride this week.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort is home to the only operating Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith. Its former twin in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris was rethemed to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in 2022!

“Race along the darkened freeways of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo to the rockin’ tunes of Aerosmith,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along.”

“Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?”

Stuck on the Ride

TikTok user @seanziesoextra shared this video of himself trapped on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this week. Though the clip shows Disney cast members releasing the restraint, the guest explained that he was trapped for much longer than it seems:

“He only started recording after I was stuck a comical amount of time,” the guest wrote. “Then I hit my head.”

The guest also shared his experience on Reddit, where he gave a more detailed account. He said that he felt like his restraint was too loose at the beginning of the ride and pulled it tighter.

“At this point it was entirely too tight,” the guest recalled. “Went through the ride, and when we stopped, all of them raised but mine. First guy tried helping me for a few minutes but it wouldn’t come up. They sent for someone else to help after a little more time, and my friends finally started filming so they could laugh at me.”

“Took everything in me not to lose my cool and panic at the time,” he continued. “It was already too tight and I was struggling to breathe and I’m SUPER claustrophobic. Fun video but I am NOT riding that again.”

Have you ever gotten stuck on a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.