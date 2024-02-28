Fake News of Disney Fans Being Buried Alive in Mass Grave Goes Viral

Disney fans are one of the most dedicated groups of people. They not only watch the Disney Animated classics on repeat, but they also visit the theme parks around the world as often as they can.

Now, if you are a Disney fan, you can take your dedication to the next level as a satirical report states that the Walt Disney Company announced the opening of a new mass grave in which fans can be buried alive with their favorite Disney characters.

The Onion, which is known for absurd, fake news, reported that The Walt Disney Company announced a new mass grave site was in the works, which will allow fans to be buried alive with their favorite Disney character.

The report stated that Disney’s burial packages started at $4,000, clearly making fun of how expensive the Disney Parks are, which is something many fans have complained about.

Related: Dad Drops Child From Space Mountain Rocket

Watch The Onion‘s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Onion (@theonion)

This isn’t the first time The Onion has played up this story. An article from 2022 on the site reads:

“At Disney’s Eternal Kingdom, fans will line up and await their turn to be thrown into a hole in the ground where, as the dirt is shoveled over their still-living bodies, they can slowly suffocate and die with the likes of the Hulk, Winnie the Pooh, Kylo Ren, Buzz and Woody, or the entire ensemble cast of Encanto. Disney Genie Plus users can purchase a Lightning Lane selection and skip the line to pass into the next world even faster—all while choking to death on pixie dust that will be shoveled into their mouths by Tinker Bell herself.” Chapek went on to announce his retirement, saying there was no more he could do after finally realizing all the goals of Disney’s famed “cradle to grave” business model.

Again, we want to make it very clear that this news is from The Onion, a satirical news site, and this is not a real report — meaning The Walt Disney Company is not building a mass grave site.

What did you think of this fake news report from The Onion? Let us know in the comments below.