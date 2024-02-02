Divisive Marvel Superheroes Reportedly Returning To MCU

The Eternals, the most divisive superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will reportedly be making a return sooner rather than later.

With Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and an ensemble cast made up of award-winning actors like Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Harry Styles (Eros), and Angelina Jolie (Thena), Eternals (2021) was supposed to be a massive achievement for Marvel Studios and the entire MCU.

However, this was not the case. The film received mixed reviews from critics and was the target of review bombing. On top of this, it was released during the pandemic, meaning it underperformed at the box office. All of this factored into people looking back unfavorably on Eternals. Still, it seems like the celestials may be finding a new life on Disney+.

The Eternals Return To the MCU on Disney+

Related: Original ‘Eternals’ Writer Blasts MCU, “Good Version” Was Wildly Different

One of the most refreshing and creative Marvel products is What If…? Based on the Marvel comics of the same name, the show is an animated anthology series exploring alternate timelines not part of the main MCU, allowing audiences to see alternate versions of popular heroes like Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and even Happy Hogan.

According to scooper CanWeGetSomeToast, the Eternals will be one of the next subjects of What If…? season three. Specifically, their episode will be titled “What If the Eternals Never Stopped the Emergence?”

Related: Marvel Director Says ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Save the MCU

For those who don’t know, the Emergence is a cosmic event signifying the birth of a Celestial, which also destroys the planet it was created on. In the film, this is what would have destroyed the Earth and all of the humans. This would be fascinating because we’ll actually be able to meet the Celestial the event would have created.

While this is not a complete reboot or sequel of the Eternals as we know them, appearing in the animated series would be a great way to gauge interest in the heroes. If it’s successful, we could definitely see more Celestials and their battles against the Deviants.

Would you like to see more from the Eternals? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!