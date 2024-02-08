Elon Musk Working To Save Disney’s Failed ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is in a world of disarray, and it seems that billionaire Elon Musk is trying to save it.

There are reportedly big plans in store for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but the vast majority of fans are not happy with the developments that keep coming forward. Despite there being a multitude of fans who have expressed backlash towards the thought of a Pirates film without Johnny Depp, Disney is still moving forward with its plans.

The latest report indicates that Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) is being eyed to star as the next lead in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, reportedly in an all-female led cast. This report drew ire from millions of fans and billionaire Elon Musk.

Over the last week, Musk has become increasingly tied to Disney. The billionaire, who is the owner of both Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), has been rumored to be interested in buying the company, though nothing legitimately has come forward. In addition, Musk has been increasingly critical of Disney, particularly recently when he backed a lawsuit filed by former Star Wars actress Gina Carano.

If the unthinkable happened and Musk were to become a major shareholder or purchaser of The Walt Disney Company, it would be interesting to see what he would do with the POTC franchise. He actually dated Amber Heard following her divorce from Johnny Depp, so there is an interesting dynamic between him and Depp, but it would stand to reason that if he couldn’t get Captain Jack Sparrow to return, he’d likely end the franchise altogether.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which debuted in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, has become a beloved and iconic series. Across five films released between 2003 and 2017, the franchise has taken audiences on exhilarating journeys filled with treasure hunts, supernatural curses, and battles between pirates and various adversaries, including the British Royal Navy and the mystical forces of the sea.

Each installment, including Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), has expanded the lore and mythology of the series while maintaining its signature blend of humor, action, and spectacle.

What do you think should be next for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!