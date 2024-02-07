Johnny Depp Shares Rare Message as ‘Pirates 6’ Develops

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp recently spoke out and shared a message, one of the few times the entertainer has broken silence since his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Though Johnny Depp is best known for his work as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as well as a multitude of other films like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Ed Wood (1994), there is so much more to him than meets the eye.

Depp has developed relationships with many actors and entertainers around the world, and recently, he spoke to The Daily Mail about his relationship with Celia Hammond. Depp joined Rod Stewart and performed many of the singer’s top songs, including “Maggie May” and “Forever Young,” during Hammond’s Animal Trust event that reportedly raised more than $300,000.

“Celia’s devotion and commitment to protecting vulnerable and neglected animals is beyond admirable,” Depp said. “I’m so glad to be part of the evening’s success, and with the added bonus of playing alongside my friend, Sir Rod Stewart.”

Depp has been living in the U.K. since the end of his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which proved to be a major win for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Since that point, he played the role of Ludwig XV. in Maïwenn’s Jeanne Du Barry (2023) and just directed his first film in multiple decades alongside Al Pacino in a new movie titled Modi.

Is Johnny Depp returning for Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Of course, the elephant in the room pertaining to Depp is his potential reunion with Disney.

For more than two years, fans have wondered if Depp might lace back up his boots and reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow for another Pirates of the Caribbean installment, but they’ve been met with disappointing update after disappointing update. Unfortunately, the latest developments are not any better.

According to recent reports, Disney is considering reviving its female-led casting idea from a couple of years ago that would star Margot Robbie. In addition, it’s been reported that Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) would join Robbie as an integral piece for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which some believe will be a reboot of the franchise.

Fans were outspoken about these reports, and thousands took to social media to voice their displeasure about the potential casting. Many say they will only watch a Pirates of the Caribbean film if Johnny Depp is the lead star and Captain Jack Sparrow makes a return. At this point, though, this looks highly unlikely.

Though Depp and Disney had a working relationship in the past, the two were at odds towards the end of his run in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). This was only amplified after allegations from Heard came forward.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, launched in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, has since become a beloved series cherished by audiences worldwide. Following the success of the first film, which introduced audiences to the eccentric pirate captain and his quest for the cursed treasure of Cortés, the franchise expanded with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), exploring deeper into Jack Sparrow’s lore while introducing new adversaries and allies.

The franchise continued its voyage with Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), delving into the realm of mermaids and the legendary Fountain of Youth, and concluded with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), which introduced the terrifying Captain Salazar and explored Jack Sparrow’s past.

