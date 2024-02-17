Update Given on Popular Villain’s MCU Debut (And It’s Not Good News)

There’s an update on the debut of Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and it’s not what some fans expected.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Marvel Studios is apparently in no rush to cast the villain for its upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, as it doesn’t plan to make him the film’s main antagonist.

Instead, Sneider revealed that Marvel will have the cosmic entity of Galactus as the film’s big bad. He also added that the studio is currently eyeing Javier Bardem – who previously worked with Disney to portray the villain Captain Salazar alongside Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) and King Triton in The Little Mermaid (2023) – as its number one choice for the role.

A separate report from Daniel Richtman previously suggested that Ryan Gosling was being considered for a role in The Fantastic Four, most likely for Galactus.