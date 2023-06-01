As a father, Javier Bardem was well-primed to play the role of King Triton in Disney’s newest live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The story may focus on the love between Ariel and Eric. Still, it’s driven behind the scenes by the tension between Ariel and her father, King Triton – their tumultuous relationship serves as part of the catalyst that drives Ariel to the surface.

Triton himself is a complex character, but no more complicated than any loving father could understand – but Javier Bardem may understand it better than most.

Who are Javier Bardem’s Children?

As a father today, Javier Bardem will no doubt know all about wanting to protect his children. Since his first son was born in 2011, Bardem and his wife, actress Penélope Cruz, have worked to keep their children out of the public eye.

Bardem and Cruz now have two children: Leo Encinas Cruz, who is 12, and Luna Encinas Cruz, who is now 9. The pair have been quoted multiple times as fervently against allowing or posting photos of their children on social media – especially Instagram.

However, now that they’re getting older, Bardem has no doubt had to think about a time when they will want to establish social media accounts as their peers do, and if you think about it, it does seem like Triton’s problem in miniature.

Javier Bardem Also Wants to Keep His Kids Away from “The Surface”

No matter who you are as a parent, your every instinct wants you to do one thing: Protect your children from danger. As Bardem told Deadline:

“As parents, father and mother, we want to protect [our children]. We want to make sure that they are not suffering and that they don’t suffer. But life is about joy and pain, all the gray areas and the ups and downs. Those are the things that you cannot avoid. And you have to be there for them, but also let them go and have their own journey. And [Triton] realizes that, and it is not easy. I know.”

To Javier Bardem, “the surface” doesn’t mean the surface of the sea – it means the surface of a screen.

Beyond that surface lives a world – social media – that he knows to hold untold dangers, especially for young children – and double especially for the children of celebrities. However, if one of them feels called to dive in for whatever reason, he can only keep them away for so long before making himself into the ogre in some sense; As he said about Triton, a good parent has to balance their protective instincts so that their children can be free to have their own journeys.

This is something that Bardem has no doubt thought about and will likely have to think more about at some point in the future.

For now, however, it seems that those worries are still on the distant horizon for Javier Bardem – his youngest, Luna is still young enough to have been excited when he told her he would be playing the role of King Triton a couple of years ago.

JaBardem’sdem’s Daughter Was The Reason He Took the King Triton Role

When Javier Bardem first got the call to ask if he would act in the live-action Little Mermaid, he happened to be at breakfast with his children. When he told them what the phone call was about, he said Luna was overwhelmed.

“My daughter got so emotional, and I said, ‘But I am not playing Ariel, Luna,’ and she said, ‘Of course not, Dad, you will be Triton, right?”

Bardem had not even decided yet, but he said that daughter’ser’s immediate reaction was one of the main reasons he agreed to play King Triton in The Little Mermaid.

(That, and he very much wanted to work with Rob Marshall.)

You can see how JavBardem’sem’s – Luna’sna’s – decision paid off today: The Little Mermaid is in theaters now.