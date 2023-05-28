Production Assistant Spills Shocking Secrets About ‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast

Now that Disney’s live-action retelling of The Little Mermaid (2023) has splashed into theaters, one production assistant is spilling the tea on its main cast, exposing some jaw-dropping secrets about how they treated the film crew—and revealing which A-list celebrity was supposed to have a small role in the movie.

Returning “Under the Sea” with director Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid has been a project years in the making, and production was no small undertaking. When creating a vibrant and textured world similar to that seen in the 1989 animated original for live-action, filmmakers faced a massive challenge.

The Little Mermaid was filmed “dry for wet,” meaning that actors were mostly lifted into harnesses against a blue screen to simulate swimming underwater. In the visual effects department, musical sequences such as “Under the Sea” would have to be created mainly using CGI and mermaid tails would be edited onto the performers in post-production.

Thankfully, the film’s all-star cast seemed up to the challenge. Starring Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, the film debuted to generally positive reviews from critics and fans. 2023’s The Little Mermaid is nearly a beat-by-beat remake of the original, with slight tweaks to make the story more accessible for modern audiences.

Now that some audiences have gotten a chance to see The Little Mermaid in theaters, TikTok user @dilbertreigns, who claims to have worked on the film as a water tank coordinator, is sharing some behind-the-scenes secrets regarding its main cast.

He explained the key differences between The Little Mermaid‘s production and one of his previous jobs on Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). The former was filmed “dry for wet,” while the latter was filmed mostly in water. However, The Little Mermaid‘s CGI team wanted to see how the actors moved underwater, so they did a series of water tank tests for inspiration.

The TikTok user, who allegedly supervised these tests, described Bailey as “so beyond kind” and “like a true Disney princess” during filming. She was supposedly “so nervous” that the water would be cold, but that once she was “in there, she did not want to get out,” in true mermaid fashion.

Jacob Tremblay, who lent his voice to Flounder for the film, would reportedly show up for Bailey’s water tank tests despite not having to be on set since his character was entirely computer generated. However, the TikTok creator claimed that Tremblay wanted to be there to “work on their friendship” before filming and would even pull pranks on Bailey while she was swimming underwater.

He then described Javier Bardem as a “major health nut” who wanted to ensure the pool’s pH levels were balanced and “didn’t trust” the crew to measure them. After getting out of the water, Bardem, who now seems like a bit of a diva, would lotion his entire body every time, wanting to maintain his King Triton regalness.

As for McCarthy, the TikTok creator described her as “the best” and “a true dream” while doing her water tank tests for Ursula. He gushed over working with the longtime comedy actor, who “cared deeply about nailing Ursula,” as she was very aware of “how much [the character] means to fans.” McCarthy supposedly gave “full-out performances” underwater and even formed a funny inside joke with the crew. She gave the original poster a hilarious token of her appreciation when filming wrapped—a signed cereal box.

Interestingly, according to the original poster, Yellowjackets star and Hollywood royalty Winona Ryder came in at one point to record water tank tests for an unnamed character in The Little Mermaid. While her rumored “could’ve been” role in the movie has yet to be confirmed, she allegedly came in before everyone was officially cast, meaning Ryder might’ve been our live-action Ursula, Queen Selina, or someone else entirely. Either way, she didn’t make the final cut.

Everyone, including the cast and crew, seemed to have a blast filming Disney’s newest underwater adventure. While the TikTok creator did confess that he signed a non-disclosure agreement, meaning we probably haven’t heard all of the tea surrounding The Little Mermaid, his insights into the behind-the-scenes production make this film all the more special.

Have you gotten the chance to see The Little Mermaid in theaters yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments below.