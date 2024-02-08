Disneyland Swarmed by Firefighters During Rollercoaster Disaster

Hong Kong Disneyland recently went into emergency mode and was swarmed by firefighters when one of its most notable attractions ground to a halt and stranded dozens of Guests.

Malfunctions at Disney Parks are regrettably common, though that is to be expected when each services hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of tourists every year. That is a lot of wear and tear on the different attractions around the world, and the regular schedule of maintenance and repairs can barely keep up with it.

It is unclear exactly what led to a mechanical breakdown in this instance, but it is confirmed (per The Independent) that at least a dozen people had to be rescued from the Hyperspace Mountain rollercoaster at Hong Kong Disneyland. Reports indicate that numerous people were trapped on the Star Wars-themed ride sometime in the afternoon and likely spent over an hour stuck there while emergency personnel responded.

It seems that dozens of firefighters and police rushed to the scene at Hong Kong Disneyland, though fortunately, no injuries have been reported. There is also no indication that there was fire or smoke at the scene, though Guests were likely fairly panicked just to be trapped on Hyperspace Mountain.

A Disney spokesperson gave a statement (per Reuters), saying, “As a safety measure, the ride control system was triggered to stop the attraction. One of the vehicles, carrying 12 passengers, was stopped in a position requiring fire department assistance.”

The Hyperspace Mountain attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland is currently scheduled for maintenance on February 26, but it sounds like that could have been bumped up a few weeks ago. At the very least, we can all be grateful that no one was injured.

While Disney undoubtedly does everything it can to provide a family-friendly environment for Guests in its Parks around the world, it seems like rollercoaster malfunctions, robberies, and even assaults by (allegedly) intoxicated off-duty police happen more often than one thinks. Fortunately, this one had a happy ending.

