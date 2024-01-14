Disneyland Park Replaces Pirates of the Caribbean Character After Maintenance

An iconic character is back at Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

An animatronic character has finally returned to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, dispelling rumors that it was gone for good. It’s quite common for certain characters to be removed or swapped around on Disney theme park rides. We see this quite often for attractions like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and even Navi River Journey at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Due to the incredible amount of time these animatronic characters are running, maintenance is always something they’re going to need. Thankfully, one character has made its way back into its home at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) recently revealed this news in a post on X (Twitter), sharing that the donkey has returned following its lengthy absence.

🔧 After a long absence, the donkey has returned to Pirates of the Caribbean. Welcome back, donkey! pic.twitter.com/G3xbfgmbaK — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 12, 2024

Animatronic characters are a big part of what makes Pirates of the Caribbean so special in the first place, with the ride featuring dozens of incredible and life-like figures for guests to watch.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the world’s most infamous and iconic theme park rides, blending fun storytelling with incredible theming. This dark ride has been a part of the Disney theme parks for decades, first opening up in 1967 at the original Disneyland Resort. In the years since, we’ve seen the ride be brought over to many other Disney resorts, like Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. Each one of these rides is special and unique in its own way while also offering guests the same overall experience of sailing along the seven seas alongside iconic characters like Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbosa, and Davy Jones, just to name a few.

Disneyland Paris is home to quite a few iconic Disney dark rides as well as unique twists on classic attractions. In 2022, the resort got its own version of Avengers Campus, a land dedicated to all things Marvel. For more information on Disneyland Paris, click here.

