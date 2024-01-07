Disney’s $23 Million Animatronic Quietly Removed from Attraction

One of Disney’s most impressive and most expensive animatronics is missing.

Related: Classic Disneyland Ride Taken Apart and Dismantled After Closing

Over the years, we’ve seen countless incredible additions make their way into the Disney theme parks, from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Mickey’s Toontown. We’re always excited about new experiences, but one of our favorite parts of the Disney theme parks is all the animatronics sprinkled throughout. The Na’vi Shaman at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is one of the most impressive animatronic figures Walt Disney Imagineering has ever created. While other figures like the dinosaurs on DINOSAUR or the infamous Yeti on Expedition Everest are great examples of animatronics, none truly compare to the Shaman found on Na’vi River Journey.

The animatronic Na’vi Shaman reportedly cost Disney around $23 million, an impressive number even for a company known for its large budgets and stands nearly ten feet tall.

Unfortunately, this impressive figure went missing earlier this week. Animatronic figures like the Na’vi Shaman are incredibly complex, meaning it’s not out of the question for her to go down from time to time. We see this with any large-scale animatronic at the Disney theme parks, like the previously mentioned Dinosaurs on DINOSAUR, as well as the smaller animatronics like the dolls on “it’s a small world.” While these characters are an incredible blend of engineering and artistry, they are still machines and need to be worked on occasionally. Thankfully, Walt Disney Imagineering is always one step ahead.

Whenever the Na’vi Shaman needs repair or downtime, Disney removes the figure and replaces it with a screen. Now, we have to admit that a screen is nowhere near as cool as this stunning animatronic, but it’s still nice for the overall experience and storyline to remain intact. According to Disney Clips Guy on X (Twitter), the Shaman went missing earlier this week.

The Shaman did return on January 6 but inexplicably went missing shortly after, with the giant screen once again being put up.

As we said earlier, this figure goes missing quite often at Pandora, so keep that in mind next time you hop in line for Na’vi River Journey.

Pandora – The World of Avatar opened in 2017 and forever changed Disney theme parks, ushering in a new era of jaw-dropping special effects, impressive theming, and masterful theme park storytelling. Despite fans’ uncertainty regarding a theme park land devoted to James Cameron’s Avatar films, Pandora was an instant hit upon opening and has since become one of the most popular destinations in the entire Walt Disney World Resort. The land is comprised of not just one but two rides, the previously mentioned Na’vi River Journey and Avatar Flight of Passage, a breathtaking motion simulator ride.

Do you enjoy visiting Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?